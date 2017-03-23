Trapped in Mosul
Displaced Iraqi people from Laagada district of Mosul react after they reach safe areas, as Iraqi forces battlmore
Iraqi Federal Police inspect the bodies of Islamic State fighters at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi boy pushes a wheelbarrow at Dawasa district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues.more
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi child walks over mud at Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi families flee from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi family flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes gesture as they wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Samore
Iraqi Federal Police member rides a bike at Dawasa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced Iraqi woman flees from clashes. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Youssef Boumore
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City. REUTERS/Youssef Boudmore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Smoke rises from the old city. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A wounded displaced Iraqi girl and her family who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp. REUTmore
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Civilians carry goods from humanitarian aid at Al Ghizlane district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced Iraqi women try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, for transfer to Hammam more
