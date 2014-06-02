エディション:
写真 | 2014年 06月 3日

Trash becomes fashion

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 6月 3日
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A model takes part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)
Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)

Models take part in the "Trashion" fashion show on the roof of a building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York May 31, 2014. The show featured designers who used recycled items such as coffee filters, tissue paper, grain sacks and window screens. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION SOCIETY)
