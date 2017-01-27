Travel chaos in China
Passengers wait at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing, as China gears up formore
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl is pushed on traveler's suitcase at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolmore
Members of police swat patrol with their dog at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir more
A passenger checks her phone at a waiting hall of the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Railway workers get ready to take a group picture with some New Year decorations at the Beijing Railway Statiomore
A member of a local public security force tries to overpower a man holding a hatchet as his wife screams at thmore
Members of a local public security force try to overpower a couple at the Picun village, home to thousands of more
A member of a local public security force holds a seized hatchet as he and others try to overpower a couple atmore
He Dan massages his wife's chest as she tries to catch a breath after scuffling with members of a local publicmore
A man looks up as passengers sleep in a train from Xinjiang to Shanghai, ahead of the upcoming Spring Festivalmore
Passengers wait to enter a railway station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese more
A boy tries to lift a suitcase at the departure hall of the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTEmore
A passenger rests during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year inside a rmore
Passengers enter the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A passenger takes picture of herself at the Beijing Railway Station in central Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman travelling home for the Spring Festival pushes her luggage at Picun village, in the suburbs of Beijingmore
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rushmore
A woman drags a suitcase with a man sitting on it at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. REUTERS/Aly Song
Security personnel arrives to the Beijing Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins. more
A woman smiles in front of a railway station ahead of the Spring Festival in Qingdao, Shandong province. REUTEmore
Passengers rest in front of a banner urging for fire protection during the Spring Festival at the departure hamore
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rushmore
A boy checks his seat on a passenger train he boarded at the Beijing Railway Station. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
