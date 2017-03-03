Triage in a Mosul field hospital
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic more
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic. REmore
A displaced woman lies down at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. The more
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics in a field clinic. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy injured in a mortar attack is treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after she was treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Benmore
A man injured in a mortar attack walks toward a ambulance after being treated by medics. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore
A volunteer medic sits at a field hospital beneath a billboard erected by Islamic State's militants. REUTERS/Zmore
