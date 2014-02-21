Truce in Ukraine
Anti-government protesters sing during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. Rmore
Anti-government protesters sing during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukraine's opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko addresses during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiemore
Ukraine's opposition leader Vitaly Klitschko addresses during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Anti-government protesters use torches and mobile devices during a rally in central Independence Square in more
Anti-government protesters use torches and mobile devices during a rally in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman lights a candle in Budapest in memory of victims of recent violent anti-government protest in Kiev more
A woman lights a candle in Budapest in memory of victims of recent violent anti-government protest in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
People attend the funeral of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riomore
People attend the funeral of an anti-government protester who was killed during Thursday's clashes with riot police, in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-government protesters sing during a funeral procession for one of the dead during violence in central more
Anti-government protesters sing during a funeral procession for one of the dead during violence in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainan deputies argue near speaker Volodymyr Rybak (2nd R) during a session of parliament in Kiev Februarmore
Ukrainan deputies argue near speaker Volodymyr Rybak (2nd R) during a session of parliament in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A picture of an anti-government protester killed during violence is seen during a funeral procession in cenmore
A picture of an anti-government protester killed during violence is seen during a funeral procession in central Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man walks amidst burning remains of fires at Independence square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstmore
A man walks amidst burning remains of fires at Independence square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-government protester shows a helmet with a bullet hole in it in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasmore
An anti-government protester shows a helmet with a bullet hole in it in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People listen to police officers from Lviv who have joined anti-government protesters as they speak from a more
People listen to police officers from Lviv who have joined anti-government protesters as they speak from a stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Yakimovich
People shout as they listen to speeches in front of a statue in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 20more
People shout as they listen to speeches in front of a statue in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A police officer who joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Imore
A police officer who joined anti-government protesters gets emotional as he is escorted during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An anti-government protester moves a burning tyre at a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratmore
An anti-government protester moves a burning tyre at a barricade in Kiev February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
次のスライドショー
Mugabe turns 90
Robert Mugabe has been Zimbabwe's ruler since independence from Britain in 1980, one of the longest tenures as head of state in the world.
Crashes and falls at Sochi
Athletes crashing as they compete in the Winter Olympics.
Protesters battle police in Kiev
Our latest photos from the protests in Ukraine.
Portraits from a protest
The faces of the protesters in Kiev.
その他のスライドショー
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.