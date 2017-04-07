Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, more
A truck is seen after it crashed into a department store Ahlens at Drottninggatan in the central of Stockholm,more
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, more
A view of the street scene after people were killed when a truck crashed into a department store Ahlens, in cemore
Sweden's police officers guard in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Dikson
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, more
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, more
The scene after a truck truck was driven into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. Tmore
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, more
Several dead bodies are seen after a truck crashed into a department store Ahlens, in central Stockholm, Swedemore
The scene after a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden Amore
Police officers guard in downtown Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Magnus Strom
Police at the scene after a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholmmore
People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, more
Police at the scene after a truck was driven into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 201more
The scene after a truck was driven into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT Newsmore
Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ilze Filks
次のスライドショー
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a...
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.