Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Several dead bodies are seen after a truck crashed into a department store Ahlens, in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN

