2016年 07月 16日

Truck plows into crowd in France

Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
Broken pieces of a child's toy are seen on the ground on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta

2016年 7月 15日
A tow truck removes the heavy truck with its windscreen covered with bullet impacts in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2016年 7月 16日
Thermal covers and blankets cover the dead and injured on the ground after the attack July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tarubi Wahid Mosta

2016年 7月 15日
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2016年 7月 15日
French investigating police carry evidence bags after they conducted a search at an apartment in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

2016年 7月 15日
An abandoned baby stroller is seen on the beach near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2016年 7月 15日
French investigating police conduct a search for clues around a truck in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

2016年 7月 15日
French police continue their investigation as they gather clues the day after a truck at high speed ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
A man walks through debris scatterd on the street the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
Bullet imacts are seen on the heavy truck the day after it ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
A blanket covers a body the day after the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
A man reacts as he sits near a French flag along the beachfront the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
Bodies are seen on the ground after a heavy truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck after it ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
French police continue their investigation as they work near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais killing 80 people in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2016年 7月 15日
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
French soldiers advance on the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
A man sits next to a body seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
French soldiers and police secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
People cross the street with their hands on thier heads as a French soldier secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

2016年 7月 15日
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
French soldiers secure the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
French soldiers cordon the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2016年 7月 15日
