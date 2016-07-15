Truck plows into crowd in France
Investigators continue to work at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing smore
Broken pieces of a child's toy are seen on the ground on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France July 14, 20more
A tow truck removes the heavy truck with its windscreen covered with bullet impacts in Nice, France, July 15, more
Thermal covers and blankets cover the dead and injured on the ground after the attack July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Tmore
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Pasmore
French investigating police carry evidence bags after they conducted a search at an apartment in Nice, France,more
An abandoned baby stroller is seen on the beach near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. Rmore
French investigating police conduct a search for clues around a truck in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/more
French police continue their investigation as they gather clues the day after a truck at high speed ran into amore
A man walks through debris scatterd on the street the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killingmore
Bullet imacts are seen on the heavy truck the day after it ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebmore
A blanket covers a body the day after the attack on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. more
A man reacts as he sits near a French flag along the beachfront the day after a truck ran into a crowd at highmore
Bodies are seen on the ground after a heavy truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating thmore
A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after at least 30 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck more
French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck after it ran into a crowd celebrating the Basmore
French police continue their investigation as they work near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high spemore
A man reacts near bouquets of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene of the attack in Nice, France, Julymore
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day nationmore
French soldiers advance on the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holmore
A man sits next to a body seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day natiomore
French soldiers and police secure the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day nationamore
People cross the street with their hands on thier heads as a French soldier secure the area after a truck ran more
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in more
An injured individual is seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day nationmore
French soldiers secure the street after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holidaymore
French soldiers cordon the area after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday imore
Bodies are seen on the ground after a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in more
