写真 | 2017年 03月 1日 12:55 JST

Trump addresses Congress

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
An audience member wears an American flag hijab. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Democratic women in white listen as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds with Ivanka Trump after being mentioned by President Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Carol Bumiller watches as President Donald Trump speaks to congress during a Pinellas County Republican Party watch party in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump speaks in front of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Megan Crowley listens as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Sen. Bernie Sanders applauds as President Donald Trump addresses the U.S. Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Police officer widow Susan Oliver (R) embraces daughter Jenny during U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Maureen Scalia, the widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, acknowledges applause after being mentioned by President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Diners watch as President Donald Trump speaks to congress during a Pinellas County Republican Party watch party in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
U.S. Supreme Court Justices listen as President Donald Trump addresses Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Jamiel Shaw, Sr. (C), the father of the late Jamiel Scott Jr., who was shot by an alleged illegal immigrant, is applauded after being mentioned by President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the podium. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Beverly Hopper of Pine Grove, California, attends a protest rally against President Donald Trump in the rain outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives at the podium. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Student Denisha Merriweather is applauded after being mentioned by President Donald Trump during his speech to Congress. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
U.S. President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress - Washington, U.S. - 28/02/17 - U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Vice President Mike Pence points with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Rebecca Wood and Charlie Wood, 4, attend a protest rally against President Donald Trump in the rain outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Two separate float accidents have injured dozens during the famed Sambadrome parades in Rio de Janeiro.

2017年 03月 1日
Battle in the streets of Mosul

Battle in the streets of Mosul

Terrified civilians flee fighting in western Mosul, often under Islamic State militant fire, as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle their way within firing range of...

2017年 03月 1日
Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israel removes settlers from Palestinian land

Israeli police begin removing settlers and hundreds of supporters from nine houses built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land in the occupied West...

2017年 02月 28日
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

2017年 02月 28日

