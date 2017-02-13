エディション:
Trump dominates awards season

Hip-hop pioneers A Tribe Called Quest performed a politically charged medley at the Grammy Awards with nominee Anderson Paak and Busta Rhymes, who called out to "Agent Orange," a nickname for Trump, sarcastically thanking him for his "unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban." At the end of the song, women wearing headscarves joined the performers onstage accompanied by cries of "Resist!" REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
While accepting her Grammy Award for best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade," Beyonce said: "My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history. To confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror -- first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys -- and see themselves. And have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent and capable." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Skip Marley and Katy Perry, wearing an armband that said "Persist", performed "Chained to the Rhythm" at Grammy Awards as a giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage. With a refrain of "We think we're free," the song's lyrics talk about being lulled into a "comfortable bubble." Performing on a set with a picture-perfect white picket fence, Perry was joined by Skip Marley, grandson of Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley, whose songs often protested against oppression and social injustice. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Meryl Streep turned her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes into a scathing attack on Trump: "There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good ... It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter ... It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life. This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful it filters down into everybody's life. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won best comedy TV actress at the SAG Awards for playing flawed fictional President Selina Meyer on HBO's political satire "Veep," spoke out about Trump's immigration ban: "I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France, and I'm an American patriot, and I love this country, and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes. And this immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Mahershala Ali, who won best supporting actor at the SAG Awards for his role in independent drama "Moonlight," noted that he is the Muslim son of a mother who is a Christian minister. "She didn't do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 years ago, but I tell you now, we put things to the side, and I was able to see her. She is able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown, and that stuff's minutia. It's not that important," he said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Viola Davis praised August Wilson, who wrote the film that "Fences" was based on, when she won best supporting actress for her role in that filme at the SAG Awards. "What August did so beautifully is he honored the average man, who happened to be a man of color," she said at the podium. "And sometimes we don't have to shake the world and move the world and create anything that is going to be in the history book. The fact that we breathed and lived a life and was a god to our children, just that, means that we have a story and it deserves to be told. We deserve to be in the canon of any -- in the center of any narrative that's written out there. And that's what August did. He elevated my father, my mother, my uncles who had eighth and fifth grade educations, and he just encapsulated them in history." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Before she presented the Grammy for Best New Artist to Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez said, "At this particular point in history, our voices are needed more than ever," she said. "As Toni Morrison once said, this is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self pity, no need for silence, and no room for fear. We do language, that is how civilizations heal. So tonight, we celebrate our most universal language, music, as we honor the voices of the past and the present." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Emma Stone made a veiled reference to President Trump in her acceptance speech for best actress for "La La Land" at the BAFTAs. "In a time that's so divisive I think it's really special that we were able to come together... to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone," she said. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Ahead of the main Grammy Awards show, Chance the Rapper won a Grammy for best rap performance, wearing a black hoodie with "Obama" on the back and "thank you" on the front. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
In a more comic vein, Grammys host James Corden launched the show with a rap: "Live it all up because this is the best, and with President Trump we don't know what comes next." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris, in her introduction for The Weeknd's performance at the Grammys, showed support for those protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. "We could really use this excitement at a pipeline protest, guys," she said. "Hashtag no DAPL." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 2月 13日 Monday
