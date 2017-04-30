エディション:
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 Sunday
President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman holds a sign as President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A boy holds a President Donald Trump doll during a rally marking Trump's first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump appears on stage at a rally in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence (L), leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump waves on stage at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President Donald Trump leads a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence tours The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump holds an executive order on the establishment of office of trade and manufacturing policy, alongside Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a tour at The Ames Companies in Harrisburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

