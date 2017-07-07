Trump meets Putin
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the Gmore
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the Gmore
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. more
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlmore
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claudemore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlmore
President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claudemore
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
