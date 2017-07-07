エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 7日 23:53 JST

Trump meets Putin

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 10
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 10
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 10
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claudemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 10
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 10
President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President Donald Trump speaks while Russia's President Vladimir Putin sits next to him. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 10
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS

President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claudemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk. REUTERS/Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 10
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 Friday
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

次のスライドショー

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces face ferocious resistance from roughly several hundred militants hunkered down among thousands of civilians in the maze of alleyways in Mosul's Old...

2017年 07月 7日
Deadly deluge in Japan

Deadly deluge in Japan

Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.

2017年 07月 7日
Caught in teargas in Caracas

Caught in teargas in Caracas

People flee a shopping mall after smoke from tear gas fired by security forces got inside during clashes with demonstrators at a rally against Venezuelan...

2017年 07月 7日
Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

2017年 07月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Selfies of war

Selfies of war

Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.

Merkel hosts the G20

Merkel hosts the G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., can carry a large nuclear warhead.

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces face ferocious resistance from roughly several hundred militants hunkered down among thousands of civilians in the maze of alleyways in Mosul's Old City.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング