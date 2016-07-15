エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 07月 16日 03:20 JST

Trump picks Pence

Indiana Governor Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 7月 16日 Saturday
Indiana Governor Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 7月 16日 Saturday
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence wave to the crowd before addressing the crowd during a campaign stop at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield, Indiana. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / 2016年 7月 13日 Wednesday
Then Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz is joined by Indiana governor Mike Pence at a campaign event at The Mill in Marion, Indiana, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / 2016年 5月 3日 Tuesday
Mike Pence addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / 2016年 5月 21日 Saturday
Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Spring Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada April 25, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 26日 Sunday
Mike Pence looks at his notes before a news conference about the goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax rates at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2010年 12月 3日 Friday
Mike Pence arrives for a news conference about their goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax rates at the Capitol in Washington December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2010年 12月 3日 Friday
U.S. Senator Jim DeMin and Representative Mike Pence depart a news conference about their goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax rates at the Capitol in Washington December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2010年 12月 3日 Friday
Mike Pence addresses the group Americans for Prosperity as they hold a rally on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2010年 11月 16日 Tuesday
