Trump picks Pence
Indiana Governor Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Indiana Governor Mike Pence arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Indiana Governor Mike Pence wave to the crowd before addresmore
Then Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz is joined by Indiana governor Mike Pence at a campaign event amore
Mike Pence addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum at their more
Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Spring Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada April more
Mike Pence looks at his notes before a news conference about the goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax ramore
Mike Pence arrives for a news conference about their goal of permanently extending Bush-era tax rates at the Cmore
U.S. Senator Jim DeMin and Representative Mike Pence depart a news conference about their goal of permanently more
Mike Pence addresses the group Americans for Prosperity as they hold a rally on the grounds of the U.S. Capitomore
次のスライドショー
Truck plows into crowd in France
A truck rammed into crowds watching a fireworks display on France's Bastille Day national holiday.
Deadly unrest in Kashmir
Police impose a curfew and block mobile phones to stop protests over the killing of a young separatist commander by Indian security forces in the disputed...
Funerals for slain Dallas police
Mourners bid their final farewells to five police officers shot dead in Dallas, Texas.
Funeral for Philando Castile
Mourners gather to pay their final respects to Philando Castile, who was fatally shot by police on July 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
その他のスライドショー
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.
After the fire
Prime Minister Theresa May promised a public inquiry into the fire that gutted a 24-floor apartment block, killing at least 17 people.