Trump samples 'Made in America' products
President Donald Trump wears a cowboy hat as attends a "Made in America" products showcase event at the White more
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat. Trump promised he would take more
President Donald Trump sits on a firefighter truck. "I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No more
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand next to Caterpillar equipment. Trump's remarks camemore
President Donald Trump shakes hands with business owners. Trump spoke in front of a panoply of iconic Americanmore
President Donald Trump looks at Sikorsky helicopters miniature models. "Your drivers are very good," Trump saimore
President Donald Trump reacts as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event. Trump did not give demore
President Donald Trump reacts as he holds a baseball bat. He told the manufacturers that he was working for a more
President Donald Trump signs a proclamation as he attends a "Made in America" products showcase event. REUTERSmore
次のスライドショー
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to...
U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
The ceasefire for southwest Syria is the first peace-making effort of the war by the U.S. government under President Trump.
Bastille Day in France
Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron watch U.S. and French soldiers march together in a double celebration marking 100 years since the United States entered World...
その他のスライドショー
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities
Street scenes from the Russian cities that will host the 2018 World Cup.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
Venezuela's symphony of protests
Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to the 12th century when swans were an important food source.
Tourists train at Israeli 'counter-terrorism boot camp'
A counter-terrorism "boot camp" in the occupied West Bank teaches foreign tourists how to deal with a simulated attack on a market.
Best of IAAF ParaAthletics
Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.
From Miami to Madrid, Venezuelans vote
More than 7 million Venezuelans voted in an unofficial referendum held by the opposition to heap pressure on President Nicolas Maduro and repudiate his plan to rewrite the OPEC nation's constitution, monitors said.