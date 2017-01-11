エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 12日

Trump since his win

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 11月 9日 Wednesday
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) shows Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump (C) the Mall from the Speaker's Balcony on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2016年 11月 11日 Friday
President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2016年 11月 11日 Friday
President-elect Donald Trump gestures as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney exits their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 11月 20日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media from the step of his car at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 11月 20日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence exit the Lamington Presbyterian Church after attending Sunday services in Bedminster, New Jersey, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 11月 21日 Monday
President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 11月 21日 Monday
President elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a meeting in New York, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 11月 23日 Wednesday
President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, Florida, November 27, 2016, as he makes his way to New York after spending the Thanksgiving holiday with family. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / 2016年 11月 28日 Monday
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) and his choice for White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) at Jean-Georges at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 11月 30日 Wednesday
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media as he tours a Carrier factory in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 12月 2日 Friday
President-elect Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 12月 2日 Friday
President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon his arrival in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 12月 3日 Saturday
President-elect Donald Trump rides the elevator at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 Wednesday
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 12月 7日 Wednesday
Law enforcement personnel look on from a rooftop while U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plane takes off as Trump is travelling to Ohio from LaGuardia Airport in New York City, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 12月 9日 Friday
President-elect Donald Trump speaks with the media after meeting with families of the victims of the November 28 attacks at Ohio State University in The Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 12月 9日 Friday
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump gestures as Trump speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
President-elect Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2016年 12月 10日 Saturday
Donald Trump waves to the crowd during the first quarter of the 117 annual Army Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore December 10, 2016. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2016年 12月 11日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2016年 12月 14日 Wednesday
President-elect Donald Trump sits with PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, during a meeting with technology leaders at Trump Tower in New York December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 12月 15日 Thursday
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida, December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 12月 17日 Saturday
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 12月 18日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 12月 18日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump greets Kellyanne Conway, his campaign manager and senior advisor, during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2016年 12月 18日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 Thursday
President-elect Donald Trump (R) chats with Marvel Entertainment CEO Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter (L) in the lobby after their meeting at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 Thursday
President-elect Donald Trump and senior counselor Steve Bannon hold meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 Thursday
President-elect Donald Trump (L) and boxing promoter Don King speak to reporters outside the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2016年 12月 29日 Thursday
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 1日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump (C) exits One World Trade Center following a meeting in Manhattan, New York City, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 Saturday
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
President-elect Donald Trump looks out from inside an elevator after appearing with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York, January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
