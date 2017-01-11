Trump since his win
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives for his election night rally at the New York Hilton Midtomore
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (L) shows Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump (C) the Mall frmore
President-elect Donald Trump meets with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill in Washington, Novembermore
President-elect Donald Trump gestures as former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney exits their meeting at the more
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media from the step of his car at the main clubhouse at more
President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence exit the Lamington Presbyterian Church after more
President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie after their meeting at Trumpmore
President elect Donald Trump reacts to a crowd gathered in the lobby of the New York Times building after a memore
President-elect Donald Trump boards his aircraft with his wife Melania (C) and son Barron in West Palm Beach, more
President-elect Donald Trump sits at a table for dinner with former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) andmore
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media as he tours a Carrier factory in Indianapolismore
President-elect Donald Trump appears at a USA Thank You Tour event at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, Decmore
President-elect Donald Trump walks off his plane upon his arrival in Indianapolis, Indiana, December 1, 2016. more
President-elect Donald Trump rides the elevator at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, December 6, 2016. more
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a USA Thank You Tour event at Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carmore
Law enforcement personnel look on from a rooftop while U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's plane takes off as more
President-elect Donald Trump speaks with the media after meeting with families of the victims of the November more
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump gestures as Trump speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in Bamore
President-elect Donald Trump throws a cap to the audience as he speaks during a "Thank You USA" tour rally in more
Donald Trump waves to the crowd during the first quarter of the 117 annual Army Navy game at M&T Bank Stadium more
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York Citymore
President-elect Donald Trump sits with PayPal co-founder and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, during a meetimore
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a USA Thank You Tour event in Orlando, Florida, December 16, 2016. more
President-elect Donald Trump greets a group of gathered Azalea Trail Maids as he arrives for stop on his USA Tmore
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during a USA Thank You Tour event in Mobile, Alabama, December 1more
President-elect Donald Trump greets Kellyanne Conway, his campaign manager and senior advisor, during a USA Thmore
President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media after a meeting meeting with Pentagon officials at more
President-elect Donald Trump (R) chats with Marvel Entertainment CEO Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter (L) in the lobby amore
President-elect Donald Trump and senior counselor Steve Bannon hold meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Bemore
President-elect Donald Trump (L) and boxing promoter Don King speak to reporters outside the Mar-a-lago Club imore
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members amore
President-elect Donald Trump (C) exits One World Trade Center following a meeting in Manhattan, New York City,more
President-elect Donald Trump and Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma speak with members of the news media aftermore
President-elect Donald Trump looks out from inside an elevator after appearing with Alibaba Executive Chairmanmore
次のスライドショー
Migrants out in the cold
Dozens of Asian, Afghan and Pakistani migrants, some with children, camp out in makeshift tents in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit on Serbia's...
Obama's farewell address
President Obama delivers a farewell address reflecting on his time in office and thanking his supporters in his hometown of Chicago.
First family
A private look at the Obama family as their time in the White House comes to a close.
Remembering the Charleston church shooting
A jury condemned white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the hate-fueled killings of nine black parishioners at a Bible study meeting in a church in...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.