Trump walks to the White House
President Trump and first lady Melania walk during the inaugural parade. REUTERS/Pool
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcamore
Washington motorcycle police lead the parade. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Marchers take part. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania walk along Pennsylvania Avenue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators hold signs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester holds an anti-Trump sign. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
President Trump's armored limousine is escorted. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The U.S. Army band Pershing's Own marches in the parade. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
DC riot police form a line across K Street Northwest at 13th Street. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People line up to view President Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters and onlookers gather during the parade. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Baron are accompanied by a Secret Service detail as the walkmore
The police motorcycle escort. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People hold signs as they line the parade route. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Trump waves as he and his wife Melania walk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Trump and first lady Melania walk. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The U.S. Army band Pershing's Own marches. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Secret Service agents walk alongside Trump's limousine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Trump waves during the parade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ben Carson arrives to take his seat for the inaugural parade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
