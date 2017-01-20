エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 21日 07:21 JST

Trump walks to the White House

President Trump and first lady Melania walk during the inaugural parade. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Washington motorcycle police lead the parade. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Marchers take part. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania walk along Pennsylvania Avenue. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Demonstrators hold signs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
A protester holds an anti-Trump sign. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump's armored limousine is escorted. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
The U.S. Army band Pershing's Own marches in the parade. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
DC riot police form a line across K Street Northwest at 13th Street. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
People line up to view President Trump. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Protesters and onlookers gather during the parade. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump, first lady Melania and their son Baron are accompanied by a Secret Service detail as the walk. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
The police motorcycle escort. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
People hold signs as they line the parade route. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump waves as he and his wife Melania walk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump and first lady Melania walk. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
The U.S. Army band Pershing's Own marches. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Secret Service agents walk alongside Trump's limousine. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Trump waves during the parade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Ben Carson arrives to take his seat for the inaugural parade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
