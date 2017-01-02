Turkey mourns after Istanbul nightclub attack
Relatives of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, react dumore
Flowers and a Turkish flag are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub, which was attacked by a gunman, inmore
Turkish police conduct a security check near the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunmore
A woman reacts outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkmore
Relatives carry the coffin of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nimore
Relatives react at the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbumore
Relatives attend the funeral of Busra Kose, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul,more
The mother of Fatih Cakmak, a security guard and a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, reacts more
Flowers are placed in front of a police barrier near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which wmore
A former employee of the Reina nightclub reacts outside following an attack by a gunman in Istanbul, Turkey, Jmore
Flowers are placed near the entrance of Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Imore
Women who survived an attack by a gunman, react outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, in Istanbul, Turmore
Relatives react at the funeral of Ayhan Arik, a victim of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbumore
Men lay flowers outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turmore
Flowers are placed outside the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, more
Flowers are placed next to Turkish police officers as they stand guard near the Reina nightclub, which was attmore
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year pmore
An injured woman is carried to an ambulance from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year pmore
Police secure area near an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey, January 1, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People run away from a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey, Jamore
