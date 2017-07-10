エディション:
Turkey's 25-day-long opposition protest

A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day-long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey. The word in red means "justice". REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 10日 Monday
A young man walks with a Turkish national flag on a huge banner during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day-long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul, Turkey. The word in red means "justice". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), greets people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest, dubbed "Justice March", against the detention of the party's lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, in Istanbul. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest. A poster of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk is seen in the background. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of main opposition Republican People's Party, and his wife Selvi greet people during a rally to mark the end of his 25-day long protest. A poster of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk is seen in the background. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. Placards read "Justice". REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. Placards read "Justice". REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flags from their apartments as he walks. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu wave national flags from their apartments as he walks. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans during the 23rd day. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans during the 23rd day. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters during the 24th day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walks flanked by his supporters during the 24th day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25 days of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25 days of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man waves Turkey's national flag as supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of a protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A supporter of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's waves a flag during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People hold up their fists during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as he walks during the 24th day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu shout slogans as he walks during the 24th day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu's 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) as he walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People wait for Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) as he walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

People shout slogans as Turkey�s main opposition Republican People�s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not pictured) walks on the final stage of his 25-day long protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu�s 25 day of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

People wave Turkish flags during a rally to mark the end of the main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu�s 25 day of protest. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road sign that shows his entrance to Istanbul city limits during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Ziya Koseoglu

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu poses in front of a road sign that shows his entrance to Istanbul city limits during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Ziya Koseoglu
Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu walk during the 23rd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walks during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu greets his supporters as he walks during the 22nd day of protest. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
