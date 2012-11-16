Twilight on Twilight
(L-R) Cast members from the film Twilight, Robert Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart, pose for photographers at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart of the movie Twilight speak at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Fans cheer at the premiere of the movie Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart win the Best Kiss award for the movie Twilight at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart waves at the premiere of Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Pattinson and Rachelle Lefevre sign autographs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner pose during a photo call to promote the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in downtown Rome, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Edi Gathegi and Kellan Lutz of the The Twilight Saga: New Moon pose at the film's Los Angeles premiere, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Peter Facinelli accepts the award for Best Movie for The Twilight Saga: New Moon at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fan Katherine Ramirez watches the movie trailer as she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans camp out as they wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse at Nokia Plaza L.A. Live in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nikki Reed and Jackon Rathbone pose on the red carpet for their movie The Twilight saga: Breaking Down at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Lautner poses for a picture with fans at a launch of the film The Twilight Saga - Breaking Dawn in Rio de Janeiro October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Australians (L-R) Jessica Peachman , Lisa Trewren and Amanda George arrive, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
From L-R: Friends Erika Rebetto, Holly Franco and her sister Carly Franco make signs in their tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fan holds a sign while she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jackson Rathbone signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, stands in her tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, shows off her Twilight tattoo, Bella's reflection in Jacob's wolf eye, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Lautner accepts the award for movie of the year for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Casey LaBow poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Ashley Greene poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans wait at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
MyAnna Buring arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Robert Pattinson arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
