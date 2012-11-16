エディション:
日本
写真 | 2012年 11月 16日 12:10 JST

Twilight on Twilight

<p>(L-R) Cast members from the film Twilight, Robert Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart, pose for photographers at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart of the movie Twilight speak at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Fans cheer at the premiere of the movie Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart win the Best Kiss award for the movie Twilight at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Kristen Stewart waves at the premiere of Twilight at the Mann Village and Bruin theatres in Westwood, California, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Robert Pattinson and Rachelle Lefevre sign autographs at the MuchMusic television station in Toronto, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner pose during a photo call to promote the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in downtown Rome, June 17, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Edi Gathegi and Kellan Lutz of the The Twilight Saga: New Moon pose at the film's Los Angeles premiere, November 16, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Actor Peter Facinelli accepts the award for Best Movie for The Twilight Saga: New Moon at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Fan Katherine Ramirez watches the movie trailer as she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Fans camp out as they wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse at Nokia Plaza L.A. Live in Los Angeles, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival in Los Angeles, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Nikki Reed and Jackon Rathbone pose on the red carpet for their movie The Twilight saga: Breaking Down at Rome Film Festival, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Dakota Fanning poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Taylor Lautner poses for a picture with fans at a launch of the film The Twilight Saga - Breaking Dawn in Rio de Janeiro October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Billy Burke and his wife Pollyanna Rose pose at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Australians (L-R) Jessica Peachman , Lisa Trewren and Amanda George arrive, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Ashley Greene is helped by an assistant while she poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>From L-R: Friends Erika Rebetto, Holly Franco and her sister Carly Franco make signs in their tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" during the Los Angeles Film Festival, June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>A fan holds a sign while she camps out to wait for the premiere of the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse in Los Angeles June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p> Jackson Rathbone signs autographs as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, stands in her tent as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Daphne Underwood of Riverside, California, shows off her Twilight tattoo, Bella's reflection in Jacob's wolf eye, as fans begin camping out at the Nokia Theater for the chance to see the stars of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the November 12 premiere in Los Angeles, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Kristen Stewart poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Robert Pattinson poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Taylor Lautner accepts the award for movie of the year for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Nikki Reed poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Peter Facinelli poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Casey LaBow poses for a photo with Jennifer Masuda, 29, of Rosemead, California as several cast members visit fans camping out for the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part - 1 in Los Angeles, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Ashley Greene poses at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Fans wait at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 in Los Angeles, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Taylor Lautner gestures at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>MyAnna Buring arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Robert Pattinson arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

<p>Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in London November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

2012年 11月 16日 Friday

