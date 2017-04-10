Twin church bombings in Egypt
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt. Amore
Relatives of victims react to coffins arriving to the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. Both attacks wermore
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta, Egypt. Coming on Palm Sunday, when more
Relatives react as they mourn for the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during their funeral at the Monastermore
A forensics personnel inspects the site of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mmore
Relatives mourn the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during the funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deimore
Egyptians look at victims after suicide bombing in front of a church in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Fawzy Abdelmore
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Pigeons fly over a cross from a church on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road before the funeral of victims of thmore
Egyptian Muslim women react along relatives of one of the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings, as they gather more
Coffins are seen inside the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Relatives mourn the victims of the Palm Sunday bombings during the funeral at the Monastery of Saint Mina "Deimore
Relatives of victims react next to coffins arriving to the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohmore
The aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A relative of a victim reacts inside the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A fabric with bloodstains is seen in the aftermath of an explosion that took place at a Coptic church in Tantamore
Emil Edward Salib, an injured Christian is seen at hospital after a Coptic church was bombed in Tanta. REUTERSmore
A relative of one of the victims stands near the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd Emore
次のスライドショー
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.