Twin Zika babies
Raquel Barbosa walks with her twin daughters Heloa and Heloisa, both 10 months old and both born with microcepmore
Raquel Barbosa (L) and her husband Marcelo da Silva pose with their twins children Heloisa and Heloa. A year amore
After an alarming jump in late 2015 in regional cases of microcephaly, Melo was the first scientist to ask fedmore
Raquel Barbosa is a 25-year-old former patient at Melo's clinic and mother of the only twins known to have botmore
Heloisa is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Barbosa (R) has struggled to provide the constant attention needed by both. She often leaves one girl with hermore
Raquel Barbosa bathes her daughter Heloisa. The local government provides transport for the one-hour trip frommore
Heloa (R) is pictured at her house in Areia, Paraiba state. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Marcelo da Silva carries his daughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Maria Jose poses with her granddaughter Heloa. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
次のスライドショー
Ghosts of Rio's Olympics
Less than six month after Rio de Janeiro hosted the first-ever Olympics in South America, game venues sit idle and already in disrepair, raising questions about...
Hair styling with fire
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan has a unique way of styling and straightening the hair of his customers. He uses fire.
Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp
A few holdouts remain in freezing temperatures at the protest camp near Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as the Army Corps of Engineers grants an easement for...
Giant sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly -- swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
その他のスライドショー
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.