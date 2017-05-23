エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 24日 02:44 JST

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 14
Indonesian women stand in front of the Syuhada mosque as they watch a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian women stand in front of the Syuhada mosque as they watch a man being publicly caned for having gay more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
Indonesian women stand in front of the Syuhada mosque as they watch a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 14
Indonesian police women guard people who watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in front of Syuhada mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian police women guard people who watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in front of Syuhada momore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
Indonesian police women guard people who watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in front of Syuhada mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 14
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawihmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 14
Indonesian women hold smartphones as they watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesian women hold smartphones as they watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh pmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
Indonesian women hold smartphones as they watch a man publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 14
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawihmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 14
People surround a car with men and women arriving at Syuhada mosque to be publicly caned, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

People surround a car with men and women arriving at Syuhada mosque to be publicly caned, in Banda Aceh, Aceh more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
People surround a car with men and women arriving at Syuhada mosque to be publicly caned, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 14
An Indonesian woman prays before watching a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian woman prays before watching a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh pmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
An Indonesian woman prays before watching a man being publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
8 / 14
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 14
Syariah policemen hold an Indonesian man after public caning for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Syariah policemen hold an Indonesian man after public caning for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province,more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
Syariah policemen hold an Indonesian man after public caning for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 14
An Indonesian woman is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian woman is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Acehmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
An Indonesian woman is publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 14
Syariah police women hold an Indonesian woman after being publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Syariah police women hold an Indonesian woman after being publicly caned for spending time with a man who is nmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 23日 Tuesday
Syariah police women hold an Indonesian woman after being publicly caned for spending time with a man who is not her husband in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 14
An Indonesian man sits in an Islamic court, one of the two men sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

An Indonesian man sits in an Islamic court, one of the two men sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having smore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
An Indonesian man sits in an Islamic court, one of the two men sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Close
13 / 14
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted bymore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

次のスライドショー

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

2017年 05月 23日
Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

2017年 05月 23日
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

2017年 05月 23日
North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

2017年 05月 23日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング