エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 1日 03:45 JST

Typhoon Nesat hits Taiwan

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
1 / 15
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
2 / 15
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 15
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 15
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A man falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
5 / 15
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 15
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A woman falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 15
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
People hold hands to keep balance as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 15
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
People fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 15
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A man carrying a broken umbrella braves strong wind and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 15
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A motorcyclist falls as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 15
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 15
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Women brave strong winds and rains as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 15
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Simore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 Sunday
A man reacts in front of a tree uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 15
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 Sunday
A taxi drives among trees uprooted by strong winds brought by Typhoon Nesat in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

次のスライドショー

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

2017年 07月 31日
Russia's Navy Day parade

Russia's Navy Day parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.

2017年 07月 31日
Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

2017年 07月 31日
The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

2017年 07月 29日

その他のスライドショー

Playing underwater in Croatia

Playing underwater in Croatia

Under the sea at the Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia.

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.

A flurry of flamingos

A flurry of flamingos

Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.

Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the past month.

Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave

Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave

Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Sumo kids

Sumo kids

The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons float over the Umbrian countryside.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング