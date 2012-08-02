Typhoon Saola's destruction

Street children sleep under a bridge during high tide in Paranaque city, in metro Manila August 2, 2012. Strong winds and heavy rains brought on by Typhoon Saola, locally named Gener, caused floodwaters in metro Manila. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the death toll from the typhoon jumped to 23 on Thursday, with at least 29 roads and three bridges damaged in the wake of heavy rain brought by the cyclone. The typhoon has slightly weakened after heading towards the mountain ranges of Eastern Taiwan, but will still cause heavy rain in the Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco