Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents receive hot tea at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmmore
Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of more
Lesha, 8, stands in a crater after shelling near a building, in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivmore
Relatives react during a funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Leonid Derhach, who was recently killed durmore
Crew members prepare tanks in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. NATO called on Russiamore
A woman carries a bag with a baby while being evacuated by local emergencies ministry members in Donetsk, Ukramore
Local residents are seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rumore
Members of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Emergencies Ministry clear debris of a building destrmore
A man is seen in his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian semore
A tank is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman inspects a hole in a damaged building, which was caused by shelling, in the rebel-held city of Donetskmore
Lesha, 8, poses in front of a building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rmore
A worker repairs a power line, which collapsed during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian sepamore
A military doctor helps local resident in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gmore
A woman is pictured in front of her building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army andmore
A local resident is seen in a building which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rumore
A military vehicle with a cannon is seen near the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTEmore
A man is seen in front of his building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Rmore
Tanks are seen in the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A local resident eats a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmentmore
A woman stands amidst the debris of her damaged apartment, which according to locals was caused by recent shelmore
Local residents wait for free food at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the govemore
Local residents warm themselves at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the governmmore
Miners are evacuated from under the Zasyadko mine after shelling caused a power-cut, in the rebel-held city ofmore
Local residents have a meal at an emergency center after shelling hit supply infrastructure in the government-more
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) cars and tanks are seen in the government-held more
A picture is seen at the building, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russiamore
次のスライドショー
New York's Yemeni bodega owners protest
Hundreds of New York City bodegas, grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans closed for hours in protest against President Donald Trump's...
The strategist: Steve Bannon
When Donald Trump's administration put together its controversial executive order on immigration, it was Steve Bannon -- the populist firebrand fast emerging as...
Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo
A bear paces around a filthy cage next to a starving lion, the only two animals left in Mosul's zoo -- a once-peaceful animal park that, like much of the city,...
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.