エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 04月 25日 00:42 JST

Ukraine seizes rebel checkpoints

<p>A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatimore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A Ukrainian security force officer is deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 15
<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint left by pro-Russian separatists near Slavianmore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 15
<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatimore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 15
<p>A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERmore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 15
<p>A Ukrainian MI-24 military helicopter flies overhead at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slavyansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian MI-24 military helicopter flies overhead at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-more

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A Ukrainian MI-24 military helicopter flies overhead at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slavyansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 15
<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatimore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 15
<p>A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists is seen near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 15
<p>A Ukrainian security force officer stops a local resident at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian security force officer stops a local resident at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left bymore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A Ukrainian security force officer stops a local resident at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 15
<p>Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatimore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

Ukrainian security force officers are deployed at a checkpoint set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 15
<p>A local resident smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A local resident smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatismore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A local resident smokes a cigarette at a checkpoint which was set on fire and left by pro-Russian separatists near Slaviansk April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 15
<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village ofmore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard in front of an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
11 / 15
<p>Ukrainian soldiers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastmore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
12 / 15
<p>Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine Aprilmore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

Ukrainian soldiers man a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
13 / 15
<p>Ukrainian soldiers look at vehicles at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers look at vehicles at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastemore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

Ukrainian soldiers look at vehicles at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
14 / 15
<p>A Ukrainian soldier jumps off an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Ukrainian soldier jumps off an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, easmore

2014年 4月 25日 Friday

A Ukrainian soldier jumps off an armored personnel carrier at a checkpoint in the village of Malinivka, east of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Flashback: Garment factory collapse

Flashback: Garment factory collapse

次のスライドショー

Flashback: Garment factory collapse

Flashback: Garment factory collapse

Bangladesh marks one year since the Rana Plaza garment factory collapsed, claiming more than 1,100 lives.

2014年 04月 24日
Faces of survival

Faces of survival

Portraits of Bangladesh garment workers who survived the Rana Plaza factory disaster.

2014年 04月 24日
Families mourn ferry dead

Families mourn ferry dead

Families grieve for loved ones lost aboard a capsized ferry in South Korea.

2014年 04月 24日
Remains of D-Day

Remains of D-Day

World War II sites in Normandy as seen from the air.

2014年 04月 24日

その他のスライドショー

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング