UN school in Gaza hit
A Palestinian boy cries after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witmore
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palmore
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground omore
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestiniamore
A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Pamore
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltemore
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestiniamore
A disabled Palestinian lies on seats after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugemore
A crater marks the centre of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by amore
Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palemore
An abandoned shoe sits beside drying blood at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced bymore
A Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinianmore
A Palestinian boy is carried after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, whicmore
A relative of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palmore
Palestinian children who fled what medics said was Israeli shelling that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palesmore
A Palestinian mother comforts her child after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school more
Medics treat Palestinians, whom they said were wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palemore
Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palemore
A Palestinian woman holds an infant, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school smore
A relative (C) of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school shelteringmore
