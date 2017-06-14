エディション:
Under the neon glow

A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain. On the flick of a flurry of switches, a studio on a grey industrial estate in East London lights up to reveal hundreds of bright neon artworks. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain. On the flick of a flurry of switches, a studio on a grey industrial estate in East London lights up to reveal hundreds of bright neon artworks. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey poses for a portrait. Owned by 43-year-old artist Marcus Bracey, the gallery in Walthamstow, called 'God's Own Junkyard', houses the collection of four generations of his family who have made, bought and displayed neon works. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey poses for a portrait. Owned by 43-year-old artist Marcus Bracey, the gallery in Walthamstow, called 'God's Own Junkyard', houses the collection of four generations of his family who have made, bought and displayed neon works. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon signs that read 'Off Your Skulls', 'Back Street Love', 'Soho Revue Bar', 'Beer Girls Porn' and 'Stateside' are exhibited in God's Own Junkyard. The pieces are accompanied by kitsch memorabilia that Bracey has collected from film sets and car boot sales across Britain, leaving just enough room for a narrow winding aisle for visitors to navigate their way through the gallery. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Neon signs that read 'Off Your Skulls', 'Back Street Love', 'Soho Revue Bar', 'Beer Girls Porn' and 'Stateside' are exhibited in God's Own Junkyard. The pieces are accompanied by kitsch memorabilia that Bracey has collected from film sets and car boot sales across Britain, leaving just enough room for a narrow winding aisle for visitors to navigate their way through the gallery. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon signs are seen at the entrance to God's Own Junkyard at dusk. "This is my neon emporium, my museum of light, my Aladdin's cave," Bracey told Reuters from the centre of the high-ceilinged studio which runs up an electricity bill of over 700 pounds ($900) a week. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Neon signs are seen at the entrance to God's Own Junkyard at dusk. "This is my neon emporium, my museum of light, my Aladdin's cave," Bracey told Reuters from the centre of the high-ceilinged studio which runs up an electricity bill of over 700 pounds ($900) a week. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood heats glass tubes to bend them to shape as he makes neon artworks in God's Own Junkyard workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Neon bender Nick Ellwood heats glass tubes to bend them to shape as he makes neon artworks in God's Own Junkyard workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A triple distilled ball of mercury is seen in a glass tube as neon tubes are made in God's Own Junkyard workshop. Bracey's new works, which take around six weeks to make with neon moulded over 800 degree burners, now sit alongside those of his 17-year-old daughter Amber, a graffiti artist and next in line to take over the family business. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A triple distilled ball of mercury is seen in a glass tube as neon tubes are made in God's Own Junkyard workshop. Bracey's new works, which take around six weeks to make with neon moulded over 800 degree burners, now sit alongside those of his 17-year-old daughter Amber, a graffiti artist and next in line to take over the family business. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A newly design neon sign artwork is tested for colour on a bench in the workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A newly design neon sign artwork is tested for colour on a bench in the workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood blows into glass tubes to maintain their shape as he bends them. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Neon bender Nick Ellwood blows into glass tubes to maintain their shape as he bends them. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The control panel for the pump that is used for creating the vacuum and filling glass tubes with the correct gasses needed to create the different colours in neon artworks. The neon pump is over 30 years old. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
The control panel for the pump that is used for creating the vacuum and filling glass tubes with the correct gasses needed to create the different colours in neon artworks. The neon pump is over 30 years old. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A newly bent section of neon tube is placed against the original design drawings. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A newly bent section of neon tube is placed against the original design drawings. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood uses a pump to vacuum out neon tubes to remove impurities. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Neon bender Nick Ellwood uses a pump to vacuum out neon tubes to remove impurities. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon artwork is exhibited in God's Own Junkyard gallery. Some of Bracey's works have appeared in films, including "Mission Impossible" and "Eyes Wide Shut", or decorated department stores, namely London's Selfridges, while others have been bought by celebrities such as Kate Moss. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Neon artwork is exhibited in God's Own Junkyard gallery. Some of Bracey's works have appeared in films, including "Mission Impossible" and "Eyes Wide Shut", or decorated department stores, namely London's Selfridges, while others have been bought by celebrities such as Kate Moss. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Sweet Like Chocolate'. The earliest pieces in the showroom, often used for film shoots, date back to the 1950s, when Marcus's grandfather left his job as a miner in Wales to join a lighting company and eventually make signs for carnivals across Britain. "He left the dark and came into the light," Bracey said. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'Sweet Like Chocolate'. The earliest pieces in the showroom, often used for film shoots, date back to the 1950s, when Marcus's grandfather left his job as a miner in Wales to join a lighting company and eventually make signs for carnivals across Britain. "He left the dark and came into the light," Bracey said. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Thrills'. Numerous sex shop signs can also be found, pieces made in the 1980s by Marcus's father Chris who flooded London's seedy Soho sex shops with a swath of fluorescent neon signs in a bid to turn the area into a replica of Las Vegas. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'Thrills'. Numerous sex shop signs can also be found, pieces made in the 1980s by Marcus's father Chris who flooded London's seedy Soho sex shops with a swath of fluorescent neon signs in a bid to turn the area into a replica of Las Vegas. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light that reads 'EATS'. Bracey recently sold a large God Save the Queen neon sign in front of a heart-shaped British, Union Jack, flag for 58,000 pounds ($74,700) at auction to a buyer in Dubai. A replica is on display at God's Own Junkyard, which Bracey opened with his father Chris in 2008 after running out of space at home to store the family's work. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon light that reads 'EATS'. Bracey recently sold a large God Save the Queen neon sign in front of a heart-shaped British, Union Jack, flag for 58,000 pounds ($74,700) at auction to a buyer in Dubai. A replica is on display at God's Own Junkyard, which Bracey opened with his father Chris in 2008 after running out of space at home to store the family's work. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Visitors look at the neon signs and artworks. Bracey, however, isn't ready to step away from his neon wonderland just yet. "The buzz, the feel, the happiness. To turn it on and see what it looks like," he said of the excitement he gets every time he flicks on those switches. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Visitors look at the neon signs and artworks. Bracey, however, isn't ready to step away from his neon wonderland just yet. "The buzz, the feel, the happiness. To turn it on and see what it looks like," he said of the excitement he gets every time he flicks on those switches. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'I love you'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'I love you'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a gun. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon light in the shape of a gun. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'BOOM'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'BOOM'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a motorcycle. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon light in the shape of a motorcycle. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Jon Blake, curator of Gods Own Junkyard and family friend to third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey sits with some of the exhibits. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Jon Blake, curator of Gods Own Junkyard and family friend to third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey sits with some of the exhibits. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon signs that reads 'Box Office' and Crystal Pool'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Neon signs that reads 'Box Office' and Crystal Pool'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Tourists pose for pictures. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
Tourists pose for pictures. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Fetish'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'Fetish'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'The Dogs Bollocks'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'The Dogs Bollocks'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Beer, Girls, Porn' is reflected in an old Police Box. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'Beer, Girls, Porn' is reflected in an old Police Box. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People take pictures of neon signs and artworks. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
People take pictures of neon signs and artworks. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Amour' (Love). REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A neon sign that reads 'Amour' (Love). REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A woman takes a picture of neon signs while sitting on a sofa. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
A woman takes a picture of neon signs while sitting on a sofa. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People pose as they take pictures of each other. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2017年 6月 14日
People pose as they take pictures of each other. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
