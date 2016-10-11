Unrest in Ethiopia

Demonstrators chant slogans while flashing the Oromo protest gesture during Irreecha, the thanksgiving festival of the Oromo people, in Bishoftu town, Oromia region, Ethiopia. Ethiopia has been hit by a wave of protests over land and political rights for more than a year, in which rights groups and the opposition say police have used excessive force. U.N. human rights experts urged Ethiopia to allow an international investigation into its violent crackdown on peaceful protests that monitors say have led to more than 500 deaths since November 2015. The government denies this and say the death toll is exaggerated. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

