エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 5日 09:05 JST

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

An opposition supporter runs after a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter runs after a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest againsmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
An opposition supporter runs after a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 33
A riot police officer fires tear gas at opposition supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A riot police officer fires tear gas at opposition supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Madurmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
A riot police officer fires tear gas at opposition supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 33
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters during a rally against President Nicolas Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 33
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela May 4, 2017. Prensa Lilian Tintori/Handout via REUTERS

Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela May 4, 2017. Prensa Lilian Tintori/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 33
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 33
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest againmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 33
An opposition supporter uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
An opposition supporter uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 33
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 33
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 33
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 33
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
11 / 33
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 33
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against Presidenmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 33
Opposition supporters stand in front of a fire during clashes with riot police at a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters stand in front of a fire during clashes with riot police at a rally against President Nimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Opposition supporters stand in front of a fire during clashes with riot police at a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 33
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 33
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against Premore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 33
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 33
Riot police fire tear gas while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police fire tear gas while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Riot police fire tear gas while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 33
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against Premore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 33
An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police, during a rally against Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 33
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 33
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro, carrying a sign that reads, "I want peace and not more tear gas", in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro, carrying a sign that reads, "I want peace anmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro, carrying a sign that reads, "I want peace and not more tear gas", in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
22 / 33
Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduromore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 33
A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 33
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas,more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 33
Demonstrator affected by tear gas reacts while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrator affected by tear gas reacts while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrator affected by tear gas reacts while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 33
Demonstrators throw stones during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators throw stones during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrators throw stones during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
27 / 33
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Maduro dictator' at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Maduro dictator' at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Madumore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Maduro dictator' at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 33
An injured opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
An injured opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 33
Demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 33
Riot police officers react to fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Riot police officers react to fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Riot police officers react to fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
31 / 33
Demonstrators use a giant slingshot during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators use a giant slingshot during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Vemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Demonstrators use a giant slingshot during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
32 / 33
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
33 / 33
もう一度見る
次を見る
Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

次のスライドショー

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

2017年 05月 4日
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

2017年 05月 4日
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace...

2017年 05月 4日
Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government...

2017年 05月 3日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング