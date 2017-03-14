エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 14日 22:10 JST

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

A U.S. F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint militmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
1 / 11
A U.S. Navy crew member guides a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet to take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Navy crew member guides a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet to take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Navy crew member guides a U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet to take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 11
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 11
A U.S. Navy crew member works on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Navy crew member works on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint milimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Navy crew member works on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 11
A U.S. F18 fighter jet approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. F18 fighter jet approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint milmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. F18 fighter jet approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 11
A U.S. Navy crew member stands inside U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Navy crew member stands inside U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Navy crew member stands inside U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 11
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Navy F18 fighter jet takes off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 11
A U.S. E-2C Hawkeye approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. E-2C Hawkeye approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint militamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. E-2C Hawkeye approaches the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 11
A U.S. Navy crew member works on a U.S. F18 fighter jet on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. Navy crew member works on a U.S. F18 fighter jet on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson dmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Navy crew member works on a U.S. F18 fighter jet on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
9 / 11
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 11
A U.S. F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A U.S. F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint militmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. F18 fighter jet lands on the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an annual joint military exercise called "Foal Eagle" between South Korea and U.S., in the East Sea, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 11
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

次のスライドショー

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Inside the Islamic State tunnel network

Exploring the tunnel system used by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

2017年 03月 14日
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding...

2017年 03月 14日
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

2017年 03月 14日
Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

2017年 03月 14日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング