2017年 05月 1日

U.S. forces in Syria

A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, April 2017.

Reuters / 2017年 4月 29日 Saturday
A man gestures at U.S military vehicles driving in the town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, Syria, April 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
U.S. forces are seen at the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
A U.S. fighter walks down a ladder from a barricade, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
A U.S. fighter stands near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / 2016年 10月 5日 Wednesday
U.S. soldiers drive a military vehicle on the road connecting al-Rai town to Azaz city, in Syria's northern Aleppo countryside, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2014年 10月 15日 Wednesday
A U.S.-led coalition aircraft flying over Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 4月 30日 Sunday
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) chat with members of U.S. forces in the Syrian town of Darbasiya next to the Turkish border, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
A U.S. fighter walks with his weapon near a military vehicle, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 4月 26日 Wednesday
A U.S. military commander (R) walks with a commander (C) from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) as they inspect the damage at YPG headquarters after it was hit by Turkish airstrikes in Mount Karachok near Malikiya, Syria, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 Friday
American army vehicles drive north of Manbij city, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2016年 11月 7日 Monday
U.S. fighters stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
