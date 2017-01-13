U.S. military in eastern Europe since Crimea conflict
U.S soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Kmore
U.S. paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade take part in sky jump "Bayonet Strike" excercise in Adazi, Latmore
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with thmore
A paratrooper from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participates in training exercises with more
Villagers look at a passing U.S. military vehicle near Malu village in Romania May 13, 2015. Troops assigned tmore
Poland's Generals Miroslaw Rozanski and Marek Tomaszycki and U.S. General Richard D. Clarke attend a news confmore
U.S. servicemen attend an opening ceremony of U.S. led joint military exercise "Noble Partner 2016" in Vazianimore
A controller monitors at screens aboard a NATO AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control Systems) aircraft during a more
Troops from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate at the NATO-led exercise "Orzel Alemore
U.S. army soldiers with their M1 Abrams take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvimore
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with thmore
A U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldier passes by a Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldier during the NATO alliesmore
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade soldiers walk with U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers during the NATO allies' more
Servicemen of the U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team (standing) train members of the Ukrainian Natmore
U.S. troops sit on the top of a military vehicle as their convoy passes near Malu village, Romania May 13, 201more
Poland's 6th Airborne Brigade paratroopers jump from a C-130 Hercules plane during the NATO allies' Anakonda 1more
U.S. soldiers arrive to Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna more
U.S. army soldiers take part in the "Saber Strike" NATO military exercise in Adazi, Latvia, June 13, 2016. REUmore
A local man inspects U.S. troops machine gun during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils,more
Captain Tomasz Neuman (R), company commander of Polish 6 Airborne Brigade, and Captain Tadeusz Borawski, compamore
Paratroopers in camouflage from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team smile after participating imore
U.S. 82nd Airborne Division soldiers walk during the NATO allies' Anakonda 16 exercise near Torun, Poland, Junmore
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participate in training exercises with thmore
U.S soldiers arrive in Zagan as part of NATO deployment, Zagan, Poland January 12, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Anna Kmore
U.S. soldier looks on during tactical road march Dragoon Ride II display in Daugavpils, Latvia, June 6, 2016. more
