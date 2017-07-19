U.S.-Russian brokered ceasefire in Syria
Children walk past rubble of damaged buildings at Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Basmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter looks out through a window in rebel-held Al-Yadudah village, in Deraa Governorate, more
Children are seen near rubble of damaged buildings at Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERSmore
Free Syrian Army fighters pray inside a house in rebel-held Al-Yadudah village, in Deraa Governorate. REUTERS/more
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion eat together in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghmore
A boy eats a corn as he sits in front of a shop in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Basmore
Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion are seen inside an underground tunnel in Ain Tarma, eastmore
Children hold corncobs at Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Damaged buildings are pictured at night in the rebel-held area, in the city of Deraa. Picture taken using longmore
Children play inside a damaged bus in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassammore
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in his position in the town of Dael in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Boys play table football in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman walks with a child amid rubble at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks out of his position in the town of Dael in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Two men chat as they sit amid the rubble of a damaged site in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man uses his phone as he stands amid rubble of damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Pmore
Syrian children are seen play amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
People load belongings on a truck amidst the rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man walks while using his phone past damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A man searches for belongings amid rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits with his weapon in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A woman walks with a child past damaged buildings at Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo. Picture taken withmore
A fighter from Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion walks near piled sandbags in Ain Tarma, eastern Damascus sumore
A man walks amid rubble at a damaged site in the province of Daraa. REUTERS/ Alaa al-Faqir
