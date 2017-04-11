Venezuela opposition on the streets
Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government more
A man walks past a burning kiosk during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government inmore
Demonstrators take part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTEmore
Riot police fire tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas.more
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govermore
Demonstrators build a fire barricade on a street in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators chase and beat an unidentified person during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Madurmore
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govermore
A demonstrator is helped by other during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in more
Demonstrators participate in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUmore
A injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govermore
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's Prmore
Demonstrators clash with riot police while ralling against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government imore
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Cmore
A demonstrator is arrested by riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmore
A demonstrator rallies against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Gamore
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government more
A demonstrator is arrested by riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmore
Riot police take position as demonstrators rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in more
Demonstrators run away from tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government more
A demonstrator walks while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. more
Demonstrators barricade the front of an office of the Supreme Court of Justice. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot police officer fires tear gas while clashing with demonstrators. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators hold rocks as they clash with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People participating in an opposition rally are reflected in the glass windows of a building. REUTERS/Christiamore
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb towards an office of the Supreme Court of Justice. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators react during clashes with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Marcomore
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles (L) is embraced by a supporter as he arrives at an opposition rally. REUTEmore
Opposition supporters gather near an anti-riot barricade with a graffiti that reads "coup" during a rally. REUmore
A fire barricade is seen on a street during an opposition rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with the riot police during a rally. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Burned debris are seen in a warehouse in the building where the offices of Venezuelan opposition leader and Gomore
