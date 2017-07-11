Venezuela's 100th day of protest
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas react next to members of the security forces during a rally againstmore
Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than three years inmore
A demonstrator is detained by security forces during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore
Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduromore
A demonstrator picks up a tear gas canister during clashes at a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Mmore
A demonstrator sets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest agmore
A demonstrator grabs a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally againstmore
Placards depicting Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more more
An opposition supporter stands in front of security forces as they chase demonstrators during a rally against more
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan Premore
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andrmore
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmmore
A demonstrator hurls a molotov cocktail during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmore
A child receives medical attention after being affected by tear gas fired by security forces during clashes atmore
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmmore
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan Premore
Opposition supporters hold letters to build a banner that reads "100 days" during a rally against Venezuelan Pmore
An image of Venezuela's opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who has been granted house arrest after more than thmore
A demonstrator hurls stones during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolamore
An opposition supporter wears a mask that reads "No more repression" as she attends a rally against Venezuelanmore
An injured demonstrator is helped by fellow protesters during clashes with riot security forces at a rally agamore
A demonstrator uses a sling shot during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nmore
Opposition supporters attend a rally against Venezuelan President Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andrmore
次のスライドショー
Celebrations in Mosul
Iraq declares victory over Islamic State in Mosul, three years after the militants seized the city.
Battle for Mosul, from the beginning
Our defining images from Iraq's eight-month campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State.
Inside the G20
Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Protesting the G20
Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.
その他のスライドショー
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.
MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.
Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.