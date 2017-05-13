Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Chanting "Freedom!" and "Down with Maduro!", the elderly protesters made it onto a highway but were blocked from their intended destination, the state ombudsman's office, by police with armored vehicles. A representative of the office listened briefly to their grievances on the street instead. REUTERS/Marco Bello

