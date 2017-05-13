エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 13日 09:25 JST

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 12, 2017. Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 12, 2017. Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 18
Riot security forces uses a pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Riot police with helmets and shields used pepper gas several times to control the crowd as hundreds of pensioners jostled against security lines to attempt a march from a Caracas square. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot security forces uses a pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying againstmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Riot security forces uses a pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Riot police with helmets and shields used pepper gas several times to control the crowd as hundreds of pensioners jostled against security lines to attempt a march from a Caracas square. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 18
Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Chanting "Freedom!" and "Down with Maduro!", the elderly protesters made it onto a highway but were blocked from their intended destination, the state ombudsman's office, by police with armored vehicles. A representative of the office listened briefly to their grievances on the street instead. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security formore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Elderly opposition supporters cover their faces after being pepper sprayed while confronting riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Chanting "Freedom!" and "Down with Maduro!", the elderly protesters made it onto a highway but were blocked from their intended destination, the state ombudsman's office, by police with armored vehicles. A representative of the office listened briefly to their grievances on the street instead. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 18
Elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The crowd, including plenty of octogenarians plus a nun and one white-haired man dressed as Santa, sang Venezuela's national anthem in front of the security cordon. Opposition leaders joined them, hugging and linking arms with the pensioners. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The crowd, includimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The crowd, including plenty of octogenarians plus a nun and one white-haired man dressed as Santa, sang Venezuela's national anthem in front of the security cordon. Opposition leaders joined them, hugging and linking arms with the pensioners. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 18
A nun (R) confronts riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's elderly have been hard hit by four years of brutal recession, leading to shortages of food and medicines, long lines at shops and runaway prices. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A nun (R) confronts riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuelamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
A nun (R) confronts riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's elderly have been hard hit by four years of brutal recession, leading to shortages of food and medicines, long lines at shops and runaway prices. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 18
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. "Each tear gas canister costs more than the minimum (monthly) salary, the government spends more on tear gas than providing food," complained university professor Francisco Viveros, 67. "I'm here for the youth, the students, those who are going onto the streets. We've lived our lives so we should be at the front." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. "Each tear gas canister comore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. "Each tear gas canister costs more than the minimum (monthly) salary, the government spends more on tear gas than providing food," complained university professor Francisco Viveros, 67. "I'm here for the youth, the students, those who are going onto the streets. We've lived our lives so we should be at the front." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 18
A police officer tries to calm the people down as elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. There were also old people's protests in western Tachira and southern Bolivar states, with those demonstrations able to reach the local headquarters of the ombudsman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A police officer tries to calm the people down as elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
A police officer tries to calm the people down as elderly opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. There were also old people's protests in western Tachira and southern Bolivar states, with those demonstrations able to reach the local headquarters of the ombudsman. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 18
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Since launching protests against Maduro in early April, Venezuela's opposition has sought to vary tactics by staging silent and candle-lit marches, for instance, and rallies for women, musicians and medics. Each time, the ruling Socialist Party has tried to match them. On Friday, it organized its own rival old people's march next to the Miraflores presidential palace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Since launching protests amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Since launching protests against Maduro in early April, Venezuela's opposition has sought to vary tactics by staging silent and candle-lit marches, for instance, and rallies for women, musicians and medics. Each time, the ruling Socialist Party has tried to match them. On Friday, it organized its own rival old people's march next to the Miraflores presidential palace. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 18
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 18
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro inmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 18
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 18
Elderly opposition supporters confront security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Elderly opposition supporters confront security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caramore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Elderly opposition supporters confront security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 18
Riot security forces use pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot security forces use pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying against Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Riot security forces use pepper spray as elderly opposition supporters confront them while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 18
An opposition supporter confronts riot security forces with a sign that reads "No more repression" during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter confronts riot security forces with a sign that reads "No more repression" during a ramore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
An opposition supporter confronts riot security forces with a sign that reads "No more repression" during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 18
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro inmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 18
An opposition supporter in a wheelchair carries a sign with a Venezuela's constitution glued to it and that reads "Do not change it, obey it!" while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter in a wheelchair carries a sign with a Venezuela's constitution glued to it and that remore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
An opposition supporter in a wheelchair carries a sign with a Venezuela's constitution glued to it and that reads "Do not change it, obey it!" while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
16 / 18
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro inmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Elderly opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 18
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracasmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 13日 Saturday
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

次のスライドショー

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which...

2017年 05月 13日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 05月 13日
Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible...

2017年 05月 13日
Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian...

2017年 05月 12日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング