エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 30日 01:25 JST

Venezuela's masks of protest

A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 28日 Sunday
A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 26
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 26
A woman wearing goggles and covering her face to protect herself from tear gas takes part in a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman wearing goggles and covering her face to protect herself from tear gas takes part in a protest againstmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 24日 Wednesday
A woman wearing goggles and covering her face to protect herself from tear gas takes part in a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 26
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while ramore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
4 / 26
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 Thursday
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 26
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Madurmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
6 / 26
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a protmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 26
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Madurmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
8 / 26
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Madurmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 26
Opposition supporter clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporter clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caramore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Opposition supporter clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 26
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro imore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 26
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veromore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 Thursday
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
12 / 26
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro imore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 26
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 26
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 26
Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
16 / 26
A demonstrator wears a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator wears a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Mamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A demonstrator wears a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
17 / 26
A demonstrator uses a homemade gas mask during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator uses a homemade gas mask during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's Premore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A demonstrator uses a homemade gas mask during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 26
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws a bottle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 26
A demonstrator takes part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator takes part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
A demonstrator takes part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
20 / 26
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 26
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 26
An opposition supporter carrying a cross attends a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter carrying a cross attends a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
An opposition supporter carrying a cross attends a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
23 / 26
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 21日 Friday
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
24 / 26
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
25 / 26
A demonstrator throws stones at riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws stones at riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 25日 Tuesday
A demonstrator throws stones at riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 26
もう一度見る
次を見る
Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

次のスライドショー

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

2017年 05月 27日
President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

2017年 05月 27日
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid...

2017年 05月 27日
The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of John F. Kennedy

The life of the 35th president of the United States, to mark the centennial of his birth.

2017年 05月 27日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング