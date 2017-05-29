Venezuela's masks of protest
A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTEmore
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlmore
A woman wearing goggles and covering her face to protect herself from tear gas takes part in a protest againstmore
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while ramore
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Madurmore
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a protmore
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Madurmore
An opposition supporter looks on during a blockade in an avenue while rallying against President Nicolas Madurmore
Opposition supporter clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caramore
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro imore
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veromore
Opposition supporters clash with security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro imore
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marmore
Demonstrator sits next to a fire barricade on a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Mamore
A demonstrator wears a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Mamore
A demonstrator uses a homemade gas mask during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's Premore
A demonstrator throws a bottle during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERSmore
A demonstrator takes part in a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUmore
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's Presidentmore
A demonstrator uses a mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carmore
An opposition supporter carrying a cross attends a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's Prmore
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's governmmore
A demonstrator throws stones at riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govemore
