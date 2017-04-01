エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 1日 09:45 JST

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
1 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
2 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with riot police in front of a courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with riot police in front of a courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Opposition supporters clash with riot police in front of a courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 29
A pro-government supporter wearing a helmet grabs an opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A pro-government supporter wearing a helmet grabs an opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
A pro-government supporter wearing a helmet grabs an opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
4 / 29
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 29
Opposition supporters walk out of a metro station with a banner that reads "Yes democracy, not dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government close to Venezuela Central University in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters walk out of a metro station with a banner that reads "Yes democracy, not dictatorship" dmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Opposition supporters walk out of a metro station with a banner that reads "Yes democracy, not dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government close to Venezuela Central University in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest outside the courthouse in Caracasmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Opposition supporters shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
7 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 29
Jose Dionisio Brito (C), deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with pro-government supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Jose Dionisio Brito (C), deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with pro-governmenmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Jose Dionisio Brito (C), deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with pro-government supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Venezuelan Prosecutor's office in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 29
An opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. The graffitti reads "famine". REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
An opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. The graffitti reads "famine". REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 29
Pro-government supporters clash with riot police as opposition supporters protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters clash with riot police as opposition supporters protest against Venezuelan Presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Pro-government supporters clash with riot police as opposition supporters protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 29
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No more dictatorship", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No more dictatorship", during a protest against Venezuelanmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No more dictatorship", during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
13 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 29
An opposition supporter wearing a mask holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter wearing a mask holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest against Venezuelan Prmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
An opposition supporter wearing a mask holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
15 / 29
Opposition supporters take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Opposition supporters take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 29
Opposition supporters holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shout slogans as they block a highwmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 29
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 29
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 29
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shouts slogans as he blocks a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shouts slogans as he blocks a higmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shouts slogans as he blocks a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 29
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a promore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
22 / 29
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro tries to take the camera of a photographer away, during clashes with opposition supporters outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro tries to take the camera of a photographer away, during clmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro tries to take the camera of a photographer away, during clashes with opposition supporters outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
23 / 29
Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, tears a copy of a sentence of the Venezuela's Supreme Court during a news conference in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition partmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, tears a copy of a sentence of the Venezuela's Supreme Court during a news conference in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 29
Opposition supporters block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's governmenmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Opposition supporters block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
25 / 29
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters and deputies of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters and deputies of Venezuelan coalition of opposition more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters and deputies of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
26 / 29
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "Inflation", shouts slogans in front of the riot police during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "Inflation", shouts slogans in front of the riot police more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "Inflation", shouts slogans in front of the riot police during a protest in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
27 / 29
An opposition supporter holds a Venezuelan flag with a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter holds a Venezuelan flag with a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during a protestmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
An opposition supporter holds a Venezuelan flag with a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
28 / 29
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition supporters clash during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition supporters clash during a protest outside thmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 31日 Friday
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition supporters clash during a protest outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 29
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

次のスライドショー

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 04月 1日
The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

2017年 03月 31日
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting...

2017年 03月 31日
Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

2017年 03月 31日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング