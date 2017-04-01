Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government more
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore
Opposition supporters clash with riot police in front of a courthouse in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A pro-government supporter wearing a helmet grabs an opposition supporter during a protest against Venezuelan more
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolmore
Opposition supporters walk out of a metro station with a banner that reads "Yes democracy, not dictatorship" dmore
Opposition supporters shout slogans in front of riot police during a protest outside the courthouse in Caracasmore
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore
Jose Dionisio Brito (C), deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with pro-governmenmore
An opposition supporter holding a Venezuelan flag takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolasmore
Pro-government supporters clash with riot police as opposition supporters protest against Venezuelan Presidentmore
An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "No more dictatorship", during a protest against Venezuelanmore
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore
An opposition supporter wearing a mask holds a Venezuelan national flag during a protest against Venezuelan Prmore
Opposition supporters take part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracmore
Opposition supporters holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shout slogans as they block a highwmore
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicmore
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore
Opposition supporters shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicomore
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "No more dictatorship" shouts slogans as he blocks a higmore
Deputies of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties clash with Venezuela's National Guards during a promore
A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro tries to take the camera of a photographer away, during clmore
Julio Borges (C), President of the National Assembly and deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition partmore
Opposition supporters block a highway during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's governmenmore
Pro-government supporters clash with opposition supporters and deputies of Venezuelan coalition of opposition more
An opposition supporter holding a placard that reads, "Inflation", shouts slogans in front of the riot police more
An opposition supporter holds a Venezuelan flag with a sign that reads "No more dictatorship" during a protestmore
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition supporters clash during a protest outside thmore
