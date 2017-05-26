エディション:
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Demonstrators injured in Venezuela's often violent street protests are facing additional hardship: how to get treatment in a crisis-hit country where basics like antibiotics and painkillers are running short. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 25日 Thursday
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Demonstrators injured in Venezuela's often violent street protests are facing additional hardship: how to get treatment in a crisis-hit country where basics like antibiotics and painkillers are running short. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 27日 Saturday
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The mother of Paul Moreno, a volunteer member of a primary care response team who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government, cries over his coffin during his funeral in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
The mother of Paul Moreno, a volunteer member of a primary care response team who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government, cries over his coffin during his funeral in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners carry the coffin of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners carry the coffin of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners attend the funeral of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners attend the funeral of their fellow teammate Paul Moreno, who died while on duty during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro�s government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. In Caracas, around 120 medicine students, doctors, and volunteers have revived a primary care response team first created during 2014's bout of anti-government protests. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team after clashing with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. In Caracas, around 120 medicine students, doctors, and volunteers have revived a primary care response team first created during 2014's bout of anti-government protests. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. When the determined group walks through a protest in single file, demonstrators stop their shouts of "No more dictatorship!" and instead clap and cheer them on with yells of "Thank you!" and "Heroes!" REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. When the determined group walks through a protest in single file, demonstrators stop their shouts of "No more dictatorship!" and instead clap and cheer them on with yells of "Thank you!" and "Heroes!" REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Close-range rubber bullets, flying rocks, tear gas canisters and tear gas have caused the majority of wounds and health problems, according to over a dozen doctors and rights groups. Most of those injured appear to be opposition protesters, but Maduro supporters, security forces and bystanders are also seeking treatment, these people said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash with police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Close-range rubber bullets, flying rocks, tear gas canisters and tear gas have caused the majority of wounds and health problems, according to over a dozen doctors and rights groups. Most of those injured appear to be opposition protesters, but Maduro supporters, security forces and bystanders are also seeking treatment, these people said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A volunteer sews a green cross to his helmet while he waits for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The injuries are heaping more stress on Venezuela's saturated hospitals and dwindling ranks of doctors, some of whom are volunteering to treat people at protests. The shortages are also a cruel irony for some injured demonstrators, who were actually out protesting those chronic shortages that have cancer patients going untreated and millions of Venezuelans skipping meals. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A volunteer sews a green cross to his helmet while he waits for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The injuries are heaping more stress on Venezuela's saturated hospitals and dwindling ranks of doctors, some of whom are volunteering to treat people at protests. The shortages are also a cruel irony for some injured demonstrators, who were actually out protesting those chronic shortages that have cancer patients going untreated and millions of Venezuelans skipping meals. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers pour stomach antacid into an atomizer with water as they get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. Families are hauling injured relatives to multiple health centers, scouring pharmacies for medicine, raising funds to buy pricier drugs on the black market, and posting messages on social media begging for medical donations. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Volunteers pour stomach antacid into an atomizer with water as they get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. Families are hauling injured relatives to multiple health centers, scouring pharmacies for medicine, raising funds to buy pricier drugs on the black market, and posting messages on social media begging for medical donations. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer puts medical supplies in his backpack as he gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The group, which describes itself as apolitical, also treats security officials. Still, it has come under fire from some government supporters who compare them to Syria's White Helmets rescue workers. "Amid the opposition's desperation to create this idea of a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela... it has organized a group of doctors to hide its paramilitary actions in the streets," said a tagline on pro-government TV show 'Zurda Konducta.' The medical group refuted the accusations. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A volunteer puts medical supplies in his backpack as he gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. The group, which describes itself as apolitical, also treats security officials. Still, it has come under fire from some government supporters who compare them to Syria's White Helmets rescue workers. "Amid the opposition's desperation to create this idea of a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela... it has organized a group of doctors to hide its paramilitary actions in the streets," said a tagline on pro-government TV show 'Zurda Konducta.' The medical group refuted the accusations. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. While they wear white helmets with a green cross, none wear flak jackets and some resort to wearing goggles to protect themselves from tear gas. Their equipment has nearly all been donated or bought by the volunteers themselves, and they've had to create makeshift neck braces from shoes, belts, and hats. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Volunteers get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. While they wear white helmets with a green cross, none wear flak jackets and some resort to wearing goggles to protect themselves from tear gas. Their equipment has nearly all been donated or bought by the volunteers themselves, and they've had to create makeshift neck braces from shoes, belts, and hats. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer (C) grabs a gas mask as she gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A volunteer (C) grabs a gas mask as she gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A volunteer has her hair made by a fellow volunteer while they wait for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
A volunteer has her hair made by a fellow volunteer while they wait for the planning of the day to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers walk looking for injured demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Volunteers walk looking for injured demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator (C) during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator (C) during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 27日 Thursday
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
