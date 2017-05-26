Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro more
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, walk together during a rally against Venezuela's Presidenmore
The mother of Paul Moreno, a volunteer member of a primary care response team who died while on duty during a more
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners carry the coffin of their fellow teammate Paul more
Volunteer members of a primary care response team and mourners attend the funeral of their fellow teammate Paumore
An opposition supporter is helped by volunteers (wearing white helmets) of a primary care response team after more
Volunteer members of a primary care response team walk together as demonstrators clash with police during a ramore
Volunteers (wearing white helmets, background) of a primary care response team react as demonstrators clash wimore
A volunteer sews a green cross to his helmet while he waits for the planning of the day to help injured demonsmore
Volunteers pour stomach antacid into an atomizer with water as they get ready to help injured demonstrators inmore
A volunteer puts medical supplies in his backpack as he gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. Tmore
Volunteers get ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. While they wear white helmets with a green crosmore
A volunteer (C) grabs a gas mask as she gets ready to help injured demonstrators in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bemore
A volunteer has her hair made by a fellow volunteer while they wait for the planning of the day to help injuremore
Volunteers walk looking for injured demonstrators during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro more
Volunteers help an injured demonstrator (C) during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Carmore
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces amore
Volunteer members of a primary care response team carry an injured opposition supporter during a rally againstmore
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, huddle together during clashes with security forces at a more
