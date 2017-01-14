エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 14日 11:30 JST

Vevcani Carnival

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
1 / 16
A reveler participates in a parade on the street during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A reveler participates in a parade on the street during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Daymore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
A reveler participates in a parade on the street during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
2 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
3 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
4 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
5 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
6 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
7 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
8 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
9 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
10 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
11 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
12 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
13 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
14 / 16
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
15 / 16
A reveller poses for the camera while participating in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A reveller poses for the camera while participating in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the amore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
A reveller poses for the camera while participating in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, south of the Macedonian capital of Skopje. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Elvis Down Under

Elvis Down Under

次のスライドショー

Elvis Down Under

Elvis Down Under

Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.

2017年 01月 14日
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

2017年 01月 11日
Winter playgrounds

Winter playgrounds

From snowball fights with migrants to winter surfing in Germany, people make the best of the icy weather.

2017年 01月 11日
Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.

2017年 01月 10日

その他のスライドショー

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング