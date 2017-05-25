Victims of Manchester

GINA (GEORGINA) BETHANY CALLANDER, 18 (from Lancashire): Georgina Bethany Callander was an 18-year-old health and social care student, a music fan who had met Ariana Grande as well as other performers with whom she had posted many pictures on social media. "So excited to see u tomorrow," she had tweeted to the star the day before the concert. Her former school, Bishop Rawstorne near Leyland in Lancashire, described her as a lovely and popular student who would be dearly missed by her two brothers. Bolton Wanderers Football Club also posted condolences on its web site, as Georgina had played in its under-11s girls team. Some of her friends set up a crowdfunder to help her family with the cost of her funeral. Georgina Callander via Instagram/Handout via REUTERS

