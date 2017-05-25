エディション:
Victims of Manchester

GINA (GEORGINA) BETHANY CALLANDER, 18 (from Lancashire): Georgina Bethany Callander was an 18-year-old health and social care student, a music fan who had met Ariana Grande as well as other performers with whom she had posted many pictures on social media. "So excited to see u tomorrow," she had tweeted to the star the day before the concert. Her former school, Bishop Rawstorne near Leyland in Lancashire, described her as a lovely and popular student who would be dearly missed by her two brothers. Bolton Wanderers Football Club also posted condolences on its web site, as Georgina had played in its under-11s girls team. Some of her friends set up a crowdfunder to help her family with the cost of her funeral. Georgina Callander via Instagram/Handout via REUTERS

MARTYN HETT, 29 (from Stockport, Greater Manchester): Martyn Hett, a public relations manager, described himself on an internet profile page as someone with a silly sense of humor who liked "strong women and low culture." Hett was a fan of the long-running British television series Coronation Street, set in Manchester, and had a tattoo of one of the characters on his leg. He had a vivacious personality and appeared on television several times in the series "Come Dine With Me" and on magazine programs talking about his love of the series and his tattoo. His brother Dan confirmed his death on Twitter, as did his friend Russell Hayward. "He left this world exactly how he lived, center of attention," Hayward said. Martyn Hett via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

OLIVIA CAMPBELL, 15 (from Bury, Greater Manchester): In a last conversation, schoolgirl Olivia Campbell thanked her mother Charlotte for allowing her to go to the Ariana Grande concert, and told her she loved her. The family spent most of Tuesday frantically searching for her and her mother confirmed on Wednesday that she had been found dead. "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," her mother posted on Facebook. Olivia Campbell via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

