Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family"
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir.
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir.
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir.
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
