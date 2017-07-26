エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 27日 04:40 JST

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming fammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich with a memorial plaque reading "Farm building of the farming family Heinrich Knueppel" are pictured at the bank of the Edersee reservoir with low water level near Waldeck, Germany July 22, 2017. The village Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears during low levels of water. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
1 / 10
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A memorial plaque referring to the village of Berich is pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
2 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralpmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich are pictured at the banks of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
3 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
4 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
5 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
6 / 10
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
A family poses in front of the foundation walls of the village of Berich at the bank of the Edersee reservoir. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
7 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
8 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
9 / 10
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 Wednesday
The foundation walls of the village of Berich. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

次のスライドショー

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

2017年 07月 26日
From Russia with love

From Russia with love

Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.

2017年 07月 26日
Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Fireflies light up the night in Mexico

Tourists flock to sanctuaries near the town of Nanacamilpa in Mexico to watch fireflies as they gather to mate in the forest.

2017年 07月 26日
Santa's summer vacation

Santa's summer vacation

Santas get together for some summer festive fun at the annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark.

2017年 07月 26日

その他のスライドショー

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング