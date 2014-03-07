Violence in Venezuela as protests go on
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracamore
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. Demonstrators have for weeks staged rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, leading to clashes with security forces and government supporters. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. A Venezuelanmore
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. A Venezuelan soldier and a motorcyclist died in a confused melee sparked by the opposition's barricading of a Caracas street, officials said, boosting the death toll from nearly a month of violence to 20. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters erect a fiery barricade during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracasmore
Anti-government protesters erect a fiery barricade during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracamore
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester throws stones at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 20more
An anti-government protester throws stones at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracasmore
An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester jumps a fence during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTEmore
An anti-government protester jumps a fence during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester walks amidst teargas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas more
An anti-government protester walks amidst teargas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters take cover behind a billboard during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6more
Anti-government protesters take cover behind a billboard during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins<more
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at the police during riots at Altamira square in Caracmore
Anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at the police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters clash with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Brmore
Anti-government protesters clash with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracasmore
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carmore
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracasmore
An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters run from tear gas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas Marchmore
Anti-government protesters run from tear gas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man walks past a barricade set by anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.more
A man walks past a barricade set by anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A barricade set by anti-government protesters is removed at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTmore
A barricade set by anti-government protesters is removed at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters run during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTmore
Anti-government protesters run during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
次のスライドショー
Living with HIV
A look at the struggle to treat and prevent HIV/AIDS around the world.
Waiting in Crimea
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the Crimean peninsula.
Migrant enclave in Spain
The plight of African migrants in Spain.
Repainting history
Protesters have repeatedly painted a WWII Soviet monument in Bulgaria to voice anti-Russian sentiments.
その他のスライドショー
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.