エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 03月 7日 11:35 JST

Violence in Venezuela as protests go on

<p>An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. Demonstrators have for weeks staged rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, leading to clashes with security forces and government supporters. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. Demonstrators have for weeks staged rallies and set up barricades to demand the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro, leading to clashes with security forces and government supporters.

<p>Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. A Venezuelan soldier and a motorcyclist died in a confused melee sparked by the opposition's barricading of a Caracas street, officials said, boosting the death toll from nearly a month of violence to 20. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. A Venezuelan soldier and a motorcyclist died in a confused melee sparked by the opposition's barricading of a Caracas street, officials said, boosting the death toll from nearly a month of violence to 20.

<p>Anti-government protesters erect a fiery barricade during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Anti-government protesters erect a fiery barricade during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>An anti-government protester throws stones at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester throws stones at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>An anti-government protester jumps a fence during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester jumps a fence during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>An anti-government protester walks amidst teargas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester walks amidst teargas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>Anti-government protesters take cover behind a billboard during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Anti-government protesters take cover behind a billboard during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>Anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at the police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Anti-government protester throws a gas canister back at the police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>Anti-government protesters clash with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Anti-government protesters clash with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at police during riots at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

An anti-government protester is detained by police during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>Anti-government protesters run from tear gas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Anti-government protesters run from tear gas during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>A man walks past a barricade set by anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

A man walks past a barricade set by anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>A barricade set by anti-government protesters is removed at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

A barricade set by anti-government protesters is removed at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

<p>Anti-government protesters run during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

2014年 3月 7日 Friday

Anti-government protesters run during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 6, 2014.

