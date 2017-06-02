エディション:
2017年 06月 2日

Walt Disney's Disneyland auction

A Mickey Mouse figure and other items are on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
A figure of Michael Jackson as "Captain EO" is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
Items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
Figures of Jaq (R) and Gus from "Cinderella" and other items are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
An item on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
The opening day guide book signed by Walt Disney is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
A variety of gift shop items on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
Flashlights are seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
A wind-up "Casey Jr" train is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
Co-owner Mike Van Eaton stands next to a vehicle from the ride "Autopia" and other items during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
A toy soldier head piece is seen on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
A Mickey table lamp on display during a press preview for the upcoming auction "Walt Disney's Disneyland" at Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2017年 6月 2日
