日本
2017年 01月 14日

War in Mosul's neighborhoods

Cloud of smoke rises from a car bomb belonging to Islamic State militants after a controlled explosion by the Iraqi Federal police, during clashes with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
A member of Iraqi Federal police fire toward Islamic State militants during clashes with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
The body of an Islamic State militant is seen on a street during clashes, in eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) run with their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants on the frontline near university of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

2017年 1月 13日
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) sits in a military vehicle during clashes with Islamic State militants on the frontline near university of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

2017年 1月 13日
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants on the frontline near university of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

2017年 1月 13日
Iraqi rapid response forces eat food during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Sumer neighborhood of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
Abu Wissam, whose wife and son were killed by Islamic State, cries as he holds up the militants' execution order for his son, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

2017年 1月 12日
An injured man gets treatment from Iraqi rapid response forces, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
A man smokes a waterpipe on the street during a battle with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
A man has his beard shaved, during a battle with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
Men push a cart with a wounded from the clashes, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
An injured boy get a treatment from Iraqi rapid response forces, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
Iraqi army members clash with Islamic State militants from the roof of a building, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
Iraqi army members clash with Islamic State militants from the roof of a building, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 13日
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in Somer district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 11日
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 10日
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fires toward Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 12日
Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2017年 1月 11日
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces search for weapons in civilians' homes in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 10日
An Iraqi soldier holds an Islamic State flag from a building in Al-shuqaq neighborhood north of Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

2017年 1月 10日
A vehicle burns during a battle with Islamic State militants, on the frontline east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

2017年 1月 11日
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces inspects a hospital damaged by clashes in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 9日
A sniper from the Iraqi rapid response forces takes up position at a hospital damaged by clashes in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 9日
A member of Iraqi security forces feeds a girl in al-Zuhoor neighborhood in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 10日
Displaced people ride in a donkey-drawn cart in al-Zuhoor neighborhood during a fight with Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2017年 1月 10日
