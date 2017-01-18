エディション:
写真 | 2017年 01月 18日 11:50 JST

Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Army SGM Gregory Lowery playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump rehearse the swearing-in ceremony portion of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Army SGM Gregory Lowery playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump rehearse the swearing-in ceremony portion of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Empty seats are seen at the National Mall during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Empty seats are seen at the National Mall during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day, in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day, in Washington. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Chain link fencing is up around the Washington Monument as a security measure in the days prior to Donald J. Trump's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Chain link fencing is up around the Washington Monument as a security measure in the days prior to Donald J. Trump's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A military band passes stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife Melania (L) and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a rehearsal for the inauguration on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. From L-R are SGM Gregory Lowery, SPC Sara Corry, Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, MSG Neil Ewachiw and MSG Leigh Ann Hinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
A military band passes stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife Melania (L) and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a rehearsal for the inauguration on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. From L-R are SGM Gregory Lowery, SPC Sara Corry, Maj. Gen. Bradley Becker, MSG Neil Ewachiw and MSG Leigh Ann Hinton. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Workmen prepare scaffolding and speakers at the Lincoln Memorial for pre-inaugural programs and festivities in the days prior to Donald Trump's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Workmen prepare scaffolding and speakers at the Lincoln Memorial for pre-inaugural programs and festivities in the days prior to Donald Trump's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Workmen arrive amid scaffolding and speakers at the Lincoln Memorial for pre-inaugural programs and festivities in the days prior to Donald J. Trump's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Workmen arrive amid scaffolding and speakers at the Lincoln Memorial for pre-inaugural programs and festivities in the days prior to Donald J. Trump's inauguration, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A construction worker walks by a reviewing stand for the upcoming presidential inauguration outside of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
A construction worker walks by a reviewing stand for the upcoming presidential inauguration outside of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A reviewing stand is seen outside of the White House for the upcoming presidential inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
A reviewing stand is seen outside of the White House for the upcoming presidential inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Army SGM Gregory Lowery, standing in for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives to attend a rehearsal of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Army SGM Gregory Lowery, standing in for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives to attend a rehearsal of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the U.S. military practice marching for the upcoming Inaugural Parade, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
Members of the U.S. military practice marching for the upcoming Inaugural Parade, on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A member of the U.S. military salutes near a stand of temporary toilets for the upcoming Inauguration Day parade in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 1月 16日 Monday
A member of the U.S. military salutes near a stand of temporary toilets for the upcoming Inauguration Day parade in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A construction worker is seen at the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
A construction worker is seen at the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
