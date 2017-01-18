Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration
The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump in Wmore
Army SGM Gregory Lowery playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing thmore
Empty seats are seen at the National Mall during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony in Washington. REUTmore
Army Sergeant Major Greg Lowery playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, plmore
Chain link fencing is up around the Washington Monument as a security measure in the days prior to Donald J. Tmore
The U.S. Capitol is seen during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump in Wmore
A military band passes stand-ins for President-elect Donald Trump, and his wife Melania (L) and Vice Presidentmore
Workmen prepare scaffolding and speakers at the Lincoln Memorial for pre-inaugural programs and festivities inmore
Workmen arrive amid scaffolding and speakers at the Lincoln Memorial for pre-inaugural programs and festivitiemore
A construction worker walks by a reviewing stand for the upcoming presidential inauguration outside of the Whimore
A reviewing stand is seen outside of the White House for the upcoming presidential inauguration in Washington.more
Army SGM Gregory Lowery, standing in for President-elect Donald Trump, arrives to attend a rehearsal of the inmore
Members of the U.S. military practice marching for the upcoming Inaugural Parade, on Pennsylvania Avenue near more
A member of the U.S. military salutes near a stand of temporary toilets for the upcoming Inauguration Day paramore
A construction worker is seen at the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal for the inauguration ceremony in Washingmore
