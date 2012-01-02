Weekend NFL action
New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick during their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Kansas City Chiefs' Dexter McCluster leaps past Denver Broncos' Quinton Carter for a touchdown during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn hands off the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their game in Green Bay, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is doused with water after the Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012
Oakland Raiders tight end Kevin Boss catches a touchdown pass against San Diego Chargers Eric Weddle and Steve Gregory during their game in Oakland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson catches a touchdown pass between Oakland Raiders defenders Michael Huff (L), Rolando McClain (2nd L),and Matt Giordano as Chargers teammate Malcolm Floyd looks on during their game in Oakland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo throws the ball away as he is taken down by New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul in the first quarter of their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cleveland Browns Jordan Cameron is unable to make a catch while defended by the Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Poamalu during the second quarter of their game in Cleveland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner stretches for a touchdown but falls short at the one yard line as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Sean Jones defends in the first half of their game in Atlanta, January 1, 2012. The Falcons scored on the next play. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
St. Louis Rams cornerback Josh Gordy tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis during the first half of their game in St. Louis, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw is slowed down by Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Sean Lee and Kenyon Coleman during the first half of their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during their game at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, January 1, 2012. Graham broke the record for single Season receiving yards for a tight end. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Laurent Robinson dives face first into the endzone past New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips for a third quarter touchdown during their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates with fans after defeating the Dallas Cowboys following their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after completing a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of their game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jason Taylor is carried off the field by teammates after their win over the New York Jets in their game in Miami, January 1, 2012. Taylor brought the curtain down on his 15-year NFL career after Sunday's season finale. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Torrey Smith fights to break free from Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Crocker during the first half of play in their game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A Miami Dolphins fan holds a sign in the stands during their game against the New York Jets in Miami, Florida January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo after the Giants defeated the Cowboys in their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez reacts after throwing an interception in the second half of play against the Miami Dolphins during their game in Miami, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields catches a interception against the Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson in the final seconds during the second half of their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is chased down by New York Giants outside linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka in the first half of their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Green Bay Packers linebacker Brad Jones (top) tackles a fan who ran on the field in between plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader cheers for the team against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of play in their game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson sprints down the sideline for a gain while pursued by Houston Texans safety Glover Quin and defensive end Tim Bulman during their game in Houston, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones celebrates a touchdown with teammate Harry Douglas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of their game in Atlanta, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Denver Broncos' Tim Tebow is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Houston during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gets away from New York Giants defensive end Dave Tollefson during their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Denver Broncos' Tim Tebow pitches the ball to Jeremiah Johnson before being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs Kendrick Lewis during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers tackles St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson during the first half of their game in St. Louis, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
