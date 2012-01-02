エディション:
Weekend NFL action

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick during their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick during their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs' Dexter McCluster leaps past Denver Broncos' Quinton Carter for a touchdown during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Kansas City Chiefs' Dexter McCluster leaps past Denver Broncos' Quinton Carter for a touchdown during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn hands off the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their game in Green Bay, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn hands off the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their game in Green Bay, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is doused with water after the Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012

New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is doused with water after the Giants defeated the Dallas Cowboys in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Oakland Raiders tight end Kevin Boss catches a touchdown pass against San Diego Chargers Eric Weddle and Steve Gregory during their game in Oakland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Oakland Raiders tight end Kevin Boss catches a touchdown pass against San Diego Chargers Eric Weddle and Steve Gregory during their game in Oakland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson catches a touchdown pass between Oakland Raiders defenders Michael Huff (L), Rolando McClain (2nd L),and Matt Giordano as Chargers teammate Malcolm Floyd looks on during their game in Oakland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson catches a touchdown pass between Oakland Raiders defenders Michael Huff (L), Rolando McClain (2nd L),and Matt Giordano as Chargers teammate Malcolm Floyd looks on during their game in Oakland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo throws the ball away as he is taken down by New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul in the first quarter of their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo throws the ball away as he is taken down by New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul in the first quarter of their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Cleveland Browns Jordan Cameron is unable to make a catch while defended by the Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Poamalu during the second quarter of their game in Cleveland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Cleveland Browns Jordan Cameron is unable to make a catch while defended by the Pittsburgh Steelers Troy Poamalu during the second quarter of their game in Cleveland, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner stretches for a touchdown but falls short at the one yard line as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Sean Jones defends in the first half of their game in Atlanta, January 1, 2012. The Falcons scored on the next play. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Atlanta Falcons running back Michael Turner stretches for a touchdown but falls short at the one yard line as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Sean Jones defends in the first half of their game in Atlanta, January 1, 2012. The Falcons scored on the next play. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

St. Louis Rams cornerback Josh Gordy tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis during the first half of their game in St. Louis, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

St. Louis Rams cornerback Josh Gordy tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis during the first half of their game in St. Louis, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw is slowed down by Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Sean Lee and Kenyon Coleman during the first half of their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw is slowed down by Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Sean Lee and Kenyon Coleman during the first half of their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during their game at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, January 1, 2012. Graham broke the record for single Season receiving yards for a tight end. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during their game at The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, January 1, 2012. Graham broke the record for single Season receiving yards for a tight end. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Laurent Robinson dives face first into the endzone past New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips for a third quarter touchdown during their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Laurent Robinson dives face first into the endzone past New York Giants strong safety Kenny Phillips for a third quarter touchdown during their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates with fans after defeating the Dallas Cowboys following their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw celebrates with fans after defeating the Dallas Cowboys following their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after completing a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of their game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after completing a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of their game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jason Taylor is carried off the field by teammates after their win over the New York Jets in their game in Miami, January 1, 2012. Taylor brought the curtain down on his 15-year NFL career after Sunday's season finale. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jason Taylor is carried off the field by teammates after their win over the New York Jets in their game in Miami, January 1, 2012. Taylor brought the curtain down on his 15-year NFL career after Sunday's season finale. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Torrey Smith fights to break free from Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Crocker during the first half of play in their game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Torrey Smith fights to break free from Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Crocker during the first half of play in their game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

A Miami Dolphins fan holds a sign in the stands during their game against the New York Jets in Miami, Florida January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A Miami Dolphins fan holds a sign in the stands during their game against the New York Jets in Miami, Florida January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo after the Giants defeated the Cowboys in their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo after the Giants defeated the Cowboys in their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez reacts after throwing an interception in the second half of play against the Miami Dolphins during their game in Miami, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez reacts after throwing an interception in the second half of play against the Miami Dolphins during their game in Miami, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields catches a interception against the Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson in the final seconds during the second half of their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields catches a interception against the Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson in the final seconds during the second half of their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is chased down by New York Giants outside linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka in the first half of their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is chased down by New York Giants outside linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka in the first half of their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Green Bay Packers linebacker Brad Jones (top) tackles a fan who ran on the field in between plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Green Bay Packers linebacker Brad Jones (top) tackles a fan who ran on the field in between plays against the Detroit Lions during the second half of their game in Green Bay, Wisconsin January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

A Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader cheers for the team against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of play in their game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

A Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader cheers for the team against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of play in their game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson sprints down the sideline for a gain while pursued by Houston Texans safety Glover Quin and defensive end Tim Bulman during their game in Houston, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson sprints down the sideline for a gain while pursued by Houston Texans safety Glover Quin and defensive end Tim Bulman during their game in Houston, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones celebrates a touchdown with teammate Harry Douglas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of their game in Atlanta, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones celebrates a touchdown with teammate Harry Douglas against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of their game in Atlanta, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Denver Broncos' Tim Tebow is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Houston during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Denver Broncos' Tim Tebow is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Houston during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gets away from New York Giants defensive end Dave Tollefson during their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gets away from New York Giants defensive end Dave Tollefson during their game in East Rutherford, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

Denver Broncos' Tim Tebow pitches the ball to Jeremiah Johnson before being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs Kendrick Lewis during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Denver Broncos' Tim Tebow pitches the ball to Jeremiah Johnson before being tackled by Kansas City Chiefs Kendrick Lewis during their game in Denver, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

2012年 1月 3日 Tuesday

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers tackles St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson during the first half of their game in St. Louis, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Carlos Rogers tackles St. Louis Rams running back Steven Jackson during the first half of their game in St. Louis, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

