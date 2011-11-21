エディション:
日本

Weekly sports highlights

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Laurent Robinson (81) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. Also pictured are Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) and Washington Redskins safety Oshiomogho Atogwe (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Laurent Robinson (81) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. Also pictured are Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant (88) and Washington Redskins safety Oshiomogho Atogwe (R). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

A surfer rides a wave in the Mediterranean Sea at Israel's southern city of Ashkelon November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham (R) celebrates with Mike Magee after teammate Landon Donovan scored against the Houston Dynamo during the MLS Cup soccer final in Carson, California, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant (88) hits the ground hard after he was unable to make a catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Dallas Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant (88) hits the ground hard after he was unable to make a catch against the Washington Redskins during the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

A spectator shields herself from the sun with an umbrella while watching golfers behind the second green during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

A spectator shields herself from the sun with an umbrella while watching golfers behind the second green during the final round of the CME Group Titleholders LPGA golf tournament in Orlando, Florida, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

Close
5 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Swansea City's Michel Vorm (L) challenges Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
6 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
7 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Cagliari's goalkeeper Michael Agazzi tries to make a save against Inter Milan during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
8 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Miami Dolphins Randy Starks (R) grabs a hold of Buffalo Bills Ryan Fitzpatrick(L) during the second half of their NFL football game at Sun Life stadium in Miami, Florida November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

Close
9 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France duirng their singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Chicago Bears wide receiver Roy Williams (R) catches a pass as Antoine Cason of the San Diego Chargers defends in the second half of their NFL football game in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
11 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

Calgary Flames' Lee Stempniak (L) and Ottawa Senators' Jesse Winchester battle in front of the net during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
12 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

U.S. team player Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 10th hole during their Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
13 / 14
2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

2011年 11月 22日 Tuesday

U.S. team player Tiger Woods poses with fans after the U.S. won the Presidents Cup golf tournament against the Internationals at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Close
14 / 14

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights シェア
最初に戻る
次のスライドショー

Weekly sports highlights

Weekly sports highlights
他の写真を見る

その他のスライドショー »

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

2017年 2月 4日 Saturday

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

2017年 2月 4日 Saturday

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

2017年 2月 4日 Saturday

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

2017年 2月 4日 Saturday

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

2017年 2月 4日 Saturday

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

2017年 2月 4日 Saturday

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

All Collections

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

2017年 2月 4日 Saturday

New York's Yemeni bodega owners protest

All Collections

New York's Yemeni bodega owners protest

2017年 2月 3日 Friday

他の写真を見る »