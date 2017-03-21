Welcoming spring
On the first day of spring, a woman sits in a field of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields more
A dancer takes part in a ceremony to welcome the spring equinox in front the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hismore
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their more
Shanice Erby, 18, (R) and Erika Allred, 18, react as they run out of the Pacific Ocean on a cold spring solstimore
People raise their arms towards the sun to welcome the spring equinox in front of the Pyramid of the Sun in thmore
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking spring and the new year, in Kirkuk March 20,more
People juggle at Bryant Park on the first day of spring in New York, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A bee searches for pollen among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 20, 2017.more
People climb the Pyramid of the Sun and welcome the spring equinox in the pre-hispanic city of Teotihuacan, onmore
A worker carries picked Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, March more
Hot air balloons float above people waiting to welcome the spring equinox while standing on the Pyramid of themore
A woman rides a swing during celebrations for the national rite Gukanne Vyasny (Spring welcoming) at the Belarmore
A woman stops to buy flowers at a farmers market in Union Square on the first day of spring, in New York City,more
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lakemore
People, wearing traditional costumes, celebrate the national rite Gukanne Vyasny (Spring welcoming) at the Belmore
A woman walks past soap bubbles in the spring sunshine in St. James's Park in London, Britain, March 15, 2017.more
