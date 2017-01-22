エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 22日 14:05 JST

What the first ladies wore

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum
Close
1 / 20
Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library

Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Nemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library
Close
2 / 20
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo
Close
3 / 20
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) anmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Close
4 / 20
Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Close
5 / 20
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985.more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 14日 Saturday
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Close
6 / 20
President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, January 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell

President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton lmore

Reuters / 2006年 9月 19日 Tuesday
President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, January 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Close
7 / 20
President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugural Ball, January 1993. Hillary chose a sketch submitted by Sarah Phillips over more established designers for her shimmering, violet-laced gown. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugurmore

Reuters / 2007年 1月 30日 Tuesday
President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugural Ball, January 1993. Hillary chose a sketch submitted by Sarah Phillips over more established designers for her shimmering, violet-laced gown. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 20
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 2001. Laura chose a gown by Texas designer Michael Faircloth, and adorned the outfit with a pearl necklace. REUTERSWin McNamee

First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 20more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 2001. Laura chose a gown by Texas designer Michael Faircloth, and adorned the outfit with a pearl necklace. REUTERSWin McNamee
Close
10 / 20
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, January 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, Januarymore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, January 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 20
President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaugural parade, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Files

President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaumore

Reuters / 2009年 5月 25日 Monday
President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaugural parade, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 20
President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laura chose a design by Oscar de la Renta for her second inaugural ball. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laumore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 Tuesday
President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laura chose a design by Oscar de la Renta for her second inaugural ball. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 20
President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009. Michelle is wearing a custom-made ensemble by Cuban-born American designer Isabel Toledo. REUTERS/Tannen Maury/Pool

President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009.more

Reuters / 2009年 1月 21日 Wednesday
President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009. Michelle is wearing a custom-made ensemble by Cuban-born American designer Isabel Toledo. REUTERS/Tannen Maury/Pool
Close
14 / 20
The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves and shoes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves anmore

Reuters / 2009年 1月 21日 Wednesday
The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves and shoes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 20
Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jim Young

Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress desimore

Reuters / 2009年 1月 21日 Wednesday
Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 20
The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new beginning. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new bmore

Reuters / 2009年 1月 21日 Wednesday
The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new beginning. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 20
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle wore a collarless blue-checkered coat by Thom Browne with shoes from J. Crew. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle woremore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 22日 Tuesday
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle wore a collarless blue-checkered coat by Thom Browne with shoes from J. Crew. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Close
18 / 20
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, January 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, Janumore

Reuters / 2013年 1月 22日 Tuesday
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, January 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 20
Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2013年 1月 22日 Tuesday
Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
World of women's marches

World of women's marches

次のスライドショー

World of women's marches

World of women's marches

Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

2017年 01月 22日
Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.

2017年 01月 21日
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

2017年 01月 21日
Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Anti-Trump inauguration protests

Demonstrators take to the streets to protest Donald Trump's inauguration.

2017年 01月 21日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング